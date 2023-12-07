Rob Gronkowski knows who he'd choose for NFL MVP: 'Let’s give it to a skill player for once'

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski doesn't want to hear your MVP opinion if it involves a quarterback this season.

"I don’t think there’s a deserving quarterback right now," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. "There could be at the end of the year if someone picks up their play and is very, very consistent with it."

While Gronkowski has a point in thinking one or two quarterbacks are not standing out in the NFL MVP race this season, odds from various sportsbooks around the country have the likes of San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts as frontrunners for the award.

But as a former tight end who seems sick of the quarterback getting the award every year, he wants a skill player to get it this year.

Who exactly?

"What about Christian McCaffrey?" Gronkowski asked. "I mean, let’s give it to a skill player for once. These quarterbacks, they just hand it to them because they’re the most popular players out on the field at the most important position, that’s for sure. No doubt about that. But there’s no one that’s consistent enough this year that is well-deserved to get it.

"So let’s give it to a skill player, Christian McCaffrey, a guy like him. He’s been scoring touchdowns every single game besides one, and he boosts the San Francisco 49ers like no other. When he’s out, they lost those games. So let’s give it to McCaffrey. He’s well deserving."

McCaffrey was +3000 to win the award, as of Thursday on FanDuel Sportsbook, but he certainly has a case.

As Gronkowski mentioned, McCaffrey has scored in every single 49ers game he's played in except one last season — a 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 12. That snapped a 17-game streak that had him tied for the NFL's all-time scoring streak record.

He leads the NFL in rushing with 1,117 yards and has 12 touchdowns to his credit. He exploded for 145 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

While McCaffrey's contributions are crucial to the 49ers, one other position player is on pace to break an NFL record, giving him better odds to win the award than McCaffrey.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on pace to break the league's receiving yards in a single season record, and possibly become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history.

Through 12 games, he has 1,481 yards with 12 touchdowns, both league highs. With seven games left, Hill is expected to continue picking up chunk yardage with his blazing speed to break Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 yards.

Whether it's Hill or McCaffrey, Gronkowski would be happy knowing that the first position player since running back Adrian Peterson in 2012 won the award at the end of the season.