GREG GUTFELD: The presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn were exposed as dumb, dumber and dumbest

So when the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania are exposed as dumb, dumber and dumbest, it's a great day for all of us. In case you missed it, these three leading educrats were grilled like bratwurst at a tailgate by Congress last week on the issue of genocide.

REP ELISE STEFANIK: Specifically calling for the genocide of Jews. Does that constitute bullying or harassment?

UPENN PRESIDENT LIZ MAGILL: If it is directed and severe or pervasive, it is harassment.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: So the answer is yes?

LIZ MAGILL: It is a context-dependent decision.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: Calling for the genocide of Jews does not constitute bullying and harassment?

MIT PRESIDENT SALLY KORNBLUTH: I have not heard calling for the genocide for Jews on our campus.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: But you've heard chants for intifada.

SALLY KORNBLUTH: I've heard chants which can be antisemitic depending on the context.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's rules of bullying and harassment? Yes or no?

HARVARD PRESIDENT CLAUDINE GAY: It can be depending on the context.

Genocide, people, the systematic extermination of an entire group of people. Or, as Hitler called it, the most fun you can have with your pants on. Yet somehow Curly, Moe and Larry just couldn't find their way to renounce it. You know because standing against mass murder can be a tough call. You know, it's like they were being asked to define a woman. As you know, the president of UPenn has already stepped down. It's a start. But the other two are hanging around like a fart in Kilmeade's private elevator. He has private elevator and stomach issues.

Harvard's president, Claudine Gay, issued a supposedly clarifying statement that was about as clear as Ikea directions to assemble a spaceship. And it's likely not the only crap she's going to have to answer for. According to a report from researcher Chris Rufo, Gay plagiarized sections of her PhD dissertation in 1997. If true, while on her path to become head administrator, she violated the school's policy on academic integrity. Does it matter? Well, it didn't back then. I wonder why. Now, anyone who watched these hearings saw the worst televised answers since that time Dana was on Jeopardy.

There's really no reason to include that in this monologue. None whatsoever. Happy holidays. So the whole spectacle was laugh out loud funny. Unlike Saturday Night Live's take, boy, did that stink. It was so bad even Kamala Harris stopped laughing. SNL's new motto shouldn't be live from New York, it should be dead from the neck up. But this hearing was important for more than just cleaning house. It finally shined a light on those leading our young people into an increasingly competitive future. And what we saw is a system that defines speech suppression as free speech and threats as tolerance. Everyone's opinion is viewed as violence, except those that call for violence, which makes about as much sense as paying $150 grand to send your brat to a place that will send him home a Marxist who hates your guts.

But now you have no excuse for not knowing how bad it is. See, if you saw those hearings, you felt your IQ dropping faster than Joe Biden's body temperature, especially when they said calling for genocide is fine as long as it doesn't lead to action. In other words, the university doesn't need to respond unless the killing starts. That's quite a red line to wait for. You know, the beginning of the murder of Jews. But why do I feel like that would be explained away, too? Of course, if, as we're told, the people shouting for genocide don't really mean it, we have to ask ourselves, what do they mean? Are these rhetorical protests? Are we being punked? Somehow I'm inclined to believe them when they call for the genocide of a nation that was just subjected to an explosion of murder and sexual atrocities.

See, there is the context, because really what the protesters are saying is we'll have more of that, please. I'm pretty sure the Jewish students at these schools don't find all this rhetorical. But what about the other students? Maybe to them, it's no big deal because they're as brain-dead as their teachers. A recent Wall Street Journal poll showed that while almost 90% of college students support the Palestinian chant "From the river to the sea," essentially calling for Israel's eradication, less than half could name which river they were referring to. I mean, what do they think "From the river to the sea" means? A good deal on real estate in south Florida? Less than a quarter knew who former Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat was. Over 10% thought he was the first prime minister of Israel. The rest heard Arafat and thought it was a slam at obesity and condemned it as fat shaming. That was a joke people.

So these school presidents have always been loud and proud against injustice and hate speech. But now all of a sudden, it depends on the context. But the context they're ignoring is October 7th. Don't they realize this is how holocausts actually happen? Explaining away calls for genocide using context? Meanwhile, these great educators brainwash our young with a hateful view of the world comprised solely of oppressed versus oppressor. Meanwhile, in Asia, they're wasting time on math, science and computer skills. Don't those damn Chinese realize we got a global pronoun problem?

So ask yourself if all this miseducation is damaging the nation, why do these scammers cling to it so much? Because it works for them. October 7th was the flashlight that finally exposed the full DEI scam. These incompetents only got their jobs based on the same ideology that makes justification for October 7th possible. So don't expect them to give it up like my teacher did on prom night. They have to make sure someone genuinely qualified can never get their job. And if you still doubt that these three are morons, ask yourself this: they thought those answers in public would actually work. Gay actually said that Harvard embraces free expression of all views.

Right! This is at a school where all students have to attend orientations where they're told fatphobia is violence and that using the wrong pronoun is abuse, where a whopping 1.46% of the faculty actually define themselves as conservative. Where Harvard placed 248th out of 248 schools in a ranking of campus free speech. Right behind Kim Jong UN Community College.

Claudine Gay has done and will do nothing to fix any of this, nor will any other college president, professor and administrator who see it as their jobs to indoctrinate instead of educate. And when they start claiming they're being silenced, remember that they're whining that the intimidation used to silence people is what's being silenced. Thankfully, we found the best way to reveal them as idiots. Let him speak, then show them the door.