JESSE WATTERS: You can't blame crack for cheating on your taxes

Jesse Watters argues Hunter Biden has been catered to by the Washington elite and the media for years Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

HUNTER BIDEN INDICTMENT: WHITE HOUSE ASKED IF PRESIDENT WILL PARDON HIS SON

JESSE WATTERS: The FBI, IRS, the CIA, the Secret Service have been bailing out Hunter for a decade. They let him skate on felonies, tipped him off to raids, pulled his guns out of dumpsters, lied about his laptop, walled off an investigation so his dad didn't get in trouble. Permanent. Washington has coddled Hunter and the entire Biden clan for years.

But now Special Counsel David Weiss slapped Hunter with nine tax charges. And so the litany of things he could have been charged with – money laundering, racketeering, bribery, kickbacks, sex trafficking – Hunter's lawyers say Hunter is the victim. And they're throwing tantrums like Mahomes.

Well, there you go. Lawyers lying on TV again. Hunter said himself he's been sober since June 2019. So you can't blame crack for tax fraud in 2020. For years, Democrats have been calling you deplorable. But Hunter Biden is the biggest deplorable in America. Hunter was stiffing his ex-wife with alimony and his baby mama with child support payments, which he said he didn't have enough money for.

But Hunter was partying like a rock star, not in a motel – eight at America's finest hotels. Spending obscene amounts of bribe money on hookers and drugs. You can't blame crack for cheating on your taxes for four years.