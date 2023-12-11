LAURA INGRAHAM: This is academic rot at its core

FOX News host Laura Ingraham criticizes Harvard University President Claudine Gay, saying the longer she stays in the position, the more its reputation will be damaged. Gay has been under fire for the way she answered questions on antisemitism on college campuses during a congressional hearing last week.

HARVARD ALUMNUS AL GORE 'SHOCKED' BY 'TONE-DEAFNESS' OF UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT AT ANTISEMITISM HEARING

LAURA INGRAHAM: With each passing day that Ms. Gay remains in office, the reputation and credibility of Harvard is damaged. Donors are less likely to contribute, and Harvard degrees will have less credibility. She doesn't care. She effectively is daring the board of overseers to fire her. But they shouldn't have to.

For her entire career, Ms. Gaye has been bubble-wrapped in her own racial privilege as she focused on the supposed racial privilege of others. And because Jewish Americans are part of the group that the left believes is an integral aspect of the corrupt White power structure in America. Ms. Gay didn't think that equivocating on genocide would be a problem. Meanwhile, more than 700 faculty members have decided to rally around Ms. Gay and urge the board of overseers not to fire her. My goodness, these people just aren't that smart.

Now, look, don't get me wrong. The longer these academic activists – and that's what they are – stay in power, the better for us, cable news. Our show is helping lead the way on this. But think of the advice that "The Angle" has given the establishment in education and politics.

Just recently we told them to get rid of Biden. But they dug in. He's now getting creamed in states like Michigan and Georgia and even losing in Pennsylvania to Trump. We told them to stop the madness in Ukraine. They dug in and now even our Pentagon knows that Ukraine is headed for a disappointment. We told them to enforce the border. They dug in. And now the public is enraged, and our cities are being destroyed. We told them to stop using the government to harass political opponents and call a détente on these political prosecutions. But they dug in, and it's only made Trump stronger and further harm the reputation of the DOJ and the FBI.

But now we're telling them to excise the cancer that is DEI in all aspects of university hiring and admissions – or they will continue to see their prestige and their influence suffer.