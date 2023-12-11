SEAN HANNITY: Could things get any worse for Biden?

FOX News host Sean Hannity explains why polls show President Joe Biden losing to former President Donald Trump in the next election. Hannity says Americans can "blame" the president for why the U.S. is "in bad shape."

BIDEN FACES GRIM RE-ELECTION ODDS AS HE TRAILS LEADING GOP CANDIDATES IN TWO KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES: POLL

SEAN HANNITY: There is frankly no other way to put it. But America is in rough shape. And Joe Biden, your president, he's pretty much the one person you can blame. Now, our soldiers, they are under attack. Biden does little to respond. Cargo ships are targeted by terrorists, while Joe just looks the other way. The southern border has been an unmitigated disaster for three-plus years. And Biden, he just pretends that all is fine. The economy is in an inflationary nightmare. But the president says it's never been better. But these are just a few of the very serious problems that the president now has to face ahead of 2024. And Biden will also need to contend with a looming impeachment proceeding and he has been credibly accused of public corruption. And the evidence of wrongdoing that is substantial. Although the media, as usual, just wants to cover for all things Biden.

The vast majority of you, the American people, nearly 70%, believe that your president, Joe Biden, illegally and unethically was involved in his son's business deals. Now, that number is only going to get worse with the bright lights of an impeachment proceeding. Sadly, Joe doesn't really seem to have the ability to defend himself. And as Trump said, it's not even clear that Biden even knows he's alive. So today, he looked totally, completely, utterly confused, confounded, unsure of his surroundings yet again at an event in Philly. During his brief remarks, Biden failed to address the most pressing issues of our time and instead filled time with one of his very favorite tall tales about his wife, a house fire, and his beloved Corvette.

Bad news for Joe. His trouble with numbers is now extending to poll numbers. Look at Michigan. Joe is losing by a whopping ten points to Donald Trump. Look at a CNN poll in Georgia. Biden is down by five in a hypothetical match-up against Trump. And according to a brand new Wall Street Journal poll, Trump is beating Biden by four points nationwide. By and large, the American people feel betrayed by Joe's failed policies. And by the way, do not believe that he's mentally capable of even carrying out the duties of president. One Democratic pollster cited all these numbers as, quote, "grim."