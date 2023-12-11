Expand / Collapse search
Cecily Strong reportedly pulled out of playing Stefanik in controversial 'SNL' skit, felt 'uncomfortable'

'Saturday Night Live' faced backlash for not mocking the college presidents' antisemitism testimony instead

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Elise Stefanik slams Ivy League leaders for dehumanizing Jewish students Video

Elise Stefanik slams Ivy League leaders for dehumanizing Jewish students

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., accuses Harvard, UPenn, MIT presidents of tolerance towards antisemitism on Life, Liberty & Levin.

A former "Saturday Night Live" cast member reportedly took issue with the show's cold opening mocking Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., instead of the college presidents whose testimony on antisemitism on campuses caused an uproar last week.

Sources told the New York Post on Monday that Cecily Strong was originally set to return to the show to play Stefanik in the skit. While Strong was present during the dress rehearsal, she apparently pulled out at the "last minute" after feeling "uncomfortable with the sketch."

"There were a variety of reasons, and last minute Cecily pulled out of the cold open," another insider told the Post.

Fox News Digital reached out to NBC and Strong for comment.

ELISE STEFANIK SAYS SHE WAS LEFT 'SHAKEN' BY UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS' 'PATHETIC' ANSWERS ABOUT ANTISEMITISM

Cecily Strong Elise Stefanik

Cecily Strong was reportedly set to play Elise Stefanik in the cold opening on the college presidents' testimonies. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images/ Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Newcomer Chloe Troast portrayed Stefanik in a largely panned opening that appeared to focus more on mocking the New York representative than the Harvard, UPenn and MIT college presidents, despite the presidents facing widespread backlash for their comments.

"I am here today because hate speech has no place on college campuses. Hate speech belongs in Congress, on Elon Musk’s Twitter, in private dinners with my donors and in public speeches by my work husband Donald Trump," Troast’s Stefanik said.

Stefanik's office released a statement saying the congresswoman didn't watch the sketch. 

"Elise did not watch it. However, her office was flooded with messages from thousands of Americans across the political spectrum — Democrats and Republicans — who were appalled and disgusted by the antisemitic trash spewed by unfunny, morally bankrupt ‘comedians,'" Stefanik’s senior adviser Alex DeGrasse said.

Saturday Night Live cold opening

Chloe Troast as Rep. Elise Stefanik and Molly Kearney as Rep. Virginia Foxx during the "College Presidents" Cold Open on Saturday, December 9, 2023. (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

He added, "SNL made history with the worst cold open ever because everyone knows there is absolutely no humor in the vile answers from the university presidents regarding their failure to condemn calls for the genocide of the Jewish people."

During last week's hearing, Stefanik aggressively questioned the college presidents over antisemitic demonstrations taking place on campus, particularly ones calling for an "intifada" or genocide of Jews.

LIBERAL HARVARD PROF PRAISES STEFANIK FOR GRILLING HARVARD PRESIDENT ABOUT ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUS

"At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment?" Stefanik asked.

"It can be, depending on the context," Harvard President Claudine Gay responded.

Stefanik similarly asked University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill whether "calling for the genocide of Jews violate[s] Penn’s rules or code of conduct? Yes or no?"

Stefanik grills university presidents

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment, yes," Magill responded, later adding, "It is a context-dependent decision."

Magill resigned from her position on Saturday, hours before the NBC variety show aired.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.