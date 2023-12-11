Cecily Strong reportedly pulled out of playing Stefanik in controversial 'SNL' skit, felt 'uncomfortable'

A former "Saturday Night Live" cast member reportedly took issue with the show's cold opening mocking Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., instead of the college presidents whose testimony on antisemitism on campuses caused an uproar last week.

Sources told the New York Post on Monday that Cecily Strong was originally set to return to the show to play Stefanik in the skit. While Strong was present during the dress rehearsal, she apparently pulled out at the "last minute" after feeling "uncomfortable with the sketch."

"There were a variety of reasons, and last minute Cecily pulled out of the cold open," another insider told the Post.

Newcomer Chloe Troast portrayed Stefanik in a largely panned opening that appeared to focus more on mocking the New York representative than the Harvard, UPenn and MIT college presidents, despite the presidents facing widespread backlash for their comments.

"I am here today because hate speech has no place on college campuses. Hate speech belongs in Congress, on Elon Musk’s Twitter, in private dinners with my donors and in public speeches by my work husband Donald Trump," Troast’s Stefanik said.

Stefanik's office released a statement saying the congresswoman didn't watch the sketch.

"Elise did not watch it. However, her office was flooded with messages from thousands of Americans across the political spectrum — Democrats and Republicans — who were appalled and disgusted by the antisemitic trash spewed by unfunny, morally bankrupt ‘comedians,'" Stefanik’s senior adviser Alex DeGrasse said.

He added, "SNL made history with the worst cold open ever because everyone knows there is absolutely no humor in the vile answers from the university presidents regarding their failure to condemn calls for the genocide of the Jewish people."

During last week's hearing, Stefanik aggressively questioned the college presidents over antisemitic demonstrations taking place on campus, particularly ones calling for an "intifada" or genocide of Jews.

"At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment?" Stefanik asked.

"It can be, depending on the context," Harvard President Claudine Gay responded.

Stefanik similarly asked University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill whether "calling for the genocide of Jews violate[s] Penn’s rules or code of conduct? Yes or no?"

"If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment, yes," Magill responded, later adding, "It is a context-dependent decision."

Magill resigned from her position on Saturday, hours before the NBC variety show aired.

