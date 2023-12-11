Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Supreme Court: Trump must respond to special counsel’s presidential immunity petition before Christmas

The Court’s next scheduled conference day for consideration is Jan. 5, 2024

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
The Supreme Court has indicated it will expedite consideration of a petition by special counsel Jack Smith on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results.

Smith made his request for the court to act with unusual speed to prevent any delays that could push back the trial of the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner, currently set to begin March 4, until after next year's presidential election.

Jack Smith and Trump

Former President Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith.  (Getty Images)

The Court has asked Trump’s lawyers to respond to the motion by next Wednesday, December 20 – two days later than Smith had requested. 

The Court’s next scheduled conference day for consideration of such matters is Jan. 5, 2024. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

