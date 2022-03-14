Report: Russia asked China for military aid amid Ukraine invasion; do sanctions work?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PHONE A FRIEND? - Russia asked China for military and economic aid following their invasion of Ukraine, Fox News has confirmed. The request for military assistance, which was first reported by The New York Times, has reportedly raised concern among U.S. officials that China might interfere with efforts from Western nations to assist Ukrainian forces. Continue reading …

ONE WRONG STEP - Despite President Biden's promise not to involve U.S. troops in the war between Russia and Ukraine, a miscalculation could force his hand. Continue reading …

DO SANCTIONS WORK? - There's evidence that sanctions have worked to secure U.S. policy interests in the past, but experts are underwhelmed by the West's response to Russia. Continue reading …

ALL IN THE FAMILY - Jennifer Carnahan, widow of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, said Monday she will run in the special election for her late husband's House seat. Continue reading …

AMERICANS SOUND ALARM - Residents in Dayton, Ohio, told Fox News that rising energy and food costs have forced them to cut back on food and travel. Continue reading …







POLITICS

GAS PRICES DOWNPLAYED - A former Democrat senator downplayed record high gas prices under President Biden and dismissed the idea that the public is blaming the president. Continue reading …

NO FEAR - The U.S. shouldn't fear World War III after Vladimir Putin’s forces displayed an impressive level of "ineptness" in Ukraine: senators. Continue reading …

OBAMA TESTS POSITIVE - Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Continue reading …

VOTERS ‘STUPID’ - Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called voters "stupid" on Sunday for blaming President Biden’s handling of rising gas prices. Continue reading …

CHINA’S WARNING - Any country supporting Taiwan militarily would face the "worst consequences," China's government warned. Continue reading …





MEDIA

MADDOW FACT-CHECKED - Rachel Maddow's show account on Twitter was forced to delete a segment when a guest compared Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler. Continue reading …



NUCLEAR EFFECTS - Commentators criticized an Atlantic headline that warned that nuclear war, in addition to killing millions of people, would "prove disastrous for climate change." Continue reading …

TONE DEAF - Readers, journalists and others criticized a statement The New York Times issued about a former contributor to the outlet who was killed in Ukraine. Continue reading …

STRONG MESSAGE - An MSNBC panel praised Kamala Harris’ Poland news conference as a strong message against Vladimir Putin. Continue reading …

EMBOLDEN CHINA? - Mike Pompeo warned on Sunday that Xi Jinping is "watching" how America is handling situations abroad. Continue reading …





OPINION

RAND PAUL - This week marks the two-year anniversary of the COVID lockdowns. I join the American people in mourning the lives lost to this virus. I also mourn those we lost to the crushing and overbearing lockdowns and mandates that were based on junk science. Continue reading …

LEVIN’S WARNING - Mark Levin warned that if President Biden and the West don't take decisive actions to support Ukraine, Vladimir Putin will destroy former Soviet states. Continue reading …

AG CRITERIA - "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy raised questions surrounding the appointment of America's top prosecutor on his show. Continue reading …

RUSSIA-IRAN NEXUS - Sen. Tom Cotton explained the connection between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent talks from President Biden to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS - Among the greatest lies of the COVID crisis, and it's a competitive category, high on the list was "It’s not about politics." Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

MONEY-SAVING TIPS – Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey weighed in on today's sky-high gas prices — and what to do about them. Continue reading …

CELEBRITY BURGLARIES - A security expert gives vital tips amid an alarming increase in burglaries in Los Angeles County. Continue reading …

'PERFECT STORM' - Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia comes at a turbulent time and leaves her with few options, lawyer warns. Continue reading …

MICHELE’S MISSION - Michele Tafoya recently walked away from NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" to "try to be part of the solution and not part of the problem." Continue reading …

WILLIAM HURT DIES - Actor William Hurt died on Sunday, just a week before his 72nd birthday, according to reports. Continue reading …





FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

