MSNBC panel praises Kamala Harris trip to Europe, she was 'strong' and 'assertive' against Putin

An MSNBC panel praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ Poland press conference as a strong message against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday’s "Cross Connection."

MSNBC contributor Errin Haines appeared with Pepperdine University professor Nola Haynes to discuss Harris’ European trip as she attempted to reassure allies against the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although Harris faced criticism for her recent press conference with Poland's president, both Haines and Haynes thought the vice president excelled.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"Going back and looking at the transcript between her and the Polish president, I think that the commitments were very clear," Haynes said "I think she was strong. She was assertive. And let’s not forget. This is a woman in the Senate who had senators shook, you know? Who had Bill Barr shook. Like, this woman is very capable, and reading some of these think pieces kind of infantilize her in a way, saying, is she up for it? Can she do it? Of course, she’s up for it. Of course, she can do it."

Haines added, "And that is yet another piece of her lived experience that she really brings to this role as Vice President in this moment of crisis, and that is her role as prosecutor, right? This is somebody who is used to kind of taking on bad guys for a living. And so, her really putting her finger in the chest of Vladimir Putin and saying that there will be consequences."

However, Haynes admitted that Harris’ message was likely dismissed by Putin due to the "intersectionality of her race and her gender."

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross also noted that Poland, the country that hosted the vice president, is itself guilty of rampant White supremacy and discrimination at its borders.

‘THE VIEW’ BLAMES KAMALA HARRIS CRITICISM ON RACISM, MISOGYNY: ‘THERE’S A RACIAL ASPECT TO IT’

"Racism certainly does not take a break during times of conflict. I mean, if anything, it is absolutely present during those times," Haines said.

While some in the media have attempted to defend Harris’ European trip, her press conference was the target of scathing criticism. Critics accused Harris of being unprepared and awkward during her joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda. After a reporter asked a question about Ukrainian refugees, Harris was seen laughing while saying "A friend in need is a friend indeed," leading Duda to answer first.

Harris’ habit of appearing unprepared has been a frequent critique of her during the Biden administration.

