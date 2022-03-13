Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

MSNBC panel praises Kamala Harris trip to Europe, she was 'strong' and 'assertive' against Putin

'This is a woman in the Senate who had senators shook, you know? Who had Bill Barr shook,' one commentator said.

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Judge Jeanine: Kamala Harris is an 'embarrassment' on world stage Video

Judge Jeanine: Kamala Harris is an 'embarrassment' on world stage

Judge Jeanine and Joe Concha react to the vice president appearing to be unprepared for questions from the press.

An MSNBC panel praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ Poland press conference as a strong message against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday’s "Cross Connection."

MSNBC contributor Errin Haines appeared with Pepperdine University professor Nola Haynes to discuss Harris’ European trip as she attempted to reassure allies against the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although Harris faced criticism for her recent press conference with Poland's president, both Haines and Haynes thought the vice president excelled.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, and US Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as she arrives for a meeting, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, and US Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as she arrives for a meeting, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

"Going back and looking at the transcript between her and the Polish president, I think that the commitments were very clear," Haynes said "I think she was strong. She was assertive. And let’s not forget. This is a woman in the Senate who had senators shook, you know? Who had Bill Barr shook. Like, this woman is very capable, and reading some of these think pieces kind of infantilize her in a way, saying, is she up for it? Can she do it? Of course, she’s up for it. Of course, she can do it."

Haines added, "And that is yet another piece of her lived experience that she really brings to this role as Vice President in this moment of crisis, and that is her role as prosecutor, right? This is somebody who is used to kind of taking on bad guys for a living. And so, her really putting her finger in the chest of Vladimir Putin and saying that there will be consequences."

However, Haynes admitted that Harris’ message was likely dismissed by Putin due to the "intersectionality of her race and her gender." 

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross also noted that Poland, the country that hosted the vice president, is itself guilty of rampant White supremacy and discrimination at its borders.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of their meeting at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of their meeting at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

"Racism certainly does not take a break during times of conflict. I mean, if anything, it is absolutely present during those times," Haines said.

While some in the media have attempted to defend Harris’ European trip, her press conference was the target of scathing criticism. Critics accused Harris of being unprepared and awkward during her joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda. After a reporter asked a question about Ukrainian refugees, Harris was seen laughing while saying "A friend in need is a friend indeed," leading Duda to answer first.

Vice President Kamala Harris was crushed on Thursday after she gave a bizarre non-answer when asked if it’s time for the Biden administration to change its COVID strategy.

Vice President Kamala Harris was crushed on Thursday after she gave a bizarre non-answer when asked if it’s time for the Biden administration to change its COVID strategy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Harris’ habit of appearing unprepared has been a frequent critique of her during the Biden administration.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.