Readers, journalists take issue with NY Times' statement on former contributor killed in Ukraine: 'Tone-deaf'

Readers, journalists and others from around the world criticized a statement The New York Times issued Sunday about a former contributor to the outlet who was killed in Ukraine on Sunday amid the Russian invasion.

Brent Renaud was shot and killed by Russian forces outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, according to the Kyiv police force. Andriy Nebytov, the head the police force in Kyiv, posted a photo of Renaud to social media and included pictures of his New York Times press badge and passport.

The New York Times said they were "deeply saddened" by the journalist's death, calling him a "talented filmmaker." The second paragraph, which garnered much criticism, emphasized that Renaud was not on assignment for the Times in Ukraine.

"Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago," the statement continued.

Deputy Managing Editor Cliff Levy first echoed the official New York Times statement. He followed up an hour later, saying "Brent's death is a terrible loss. Brave journalists like Brent take tremendous risks to bear witness and to tell the world about the devastation and suffering caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Continuing in a thread of tweets, Levy said their thoughts and prayers were with Renaud's family, calling the journalist "a brilliant filmmaker and wonderful colleague."

"Brent had worked for a number of American media organizations in the past, including HBO, NBC and The New York Times," Levy said.

Observers called the original statements "bizarre," "harsh," and lacking in empathy for the slain journalist.

"Even in death freelance journalists cannot catch a break. I understand the need for clarifying some false information going around but rushing to say ‘bummer, but we barely knew the guy’ seems a bit harsh," Joshua Hunt, author and writer for several New York-based news publications, said of the New York Times' statement.

Lindsey Fitzharris, a TV host and author, said the statement was bizarre.

Deputy Editor for ABS CBN Digital, a Philippines-based media company, said the New York Times could have been "more sympathetic."

Many more took issue with the statement on Twitter. Horacio Siciliano, a Venezuelan photojournalist, said that there were "more words explaining he wasn't working for them" than there were "words of condolences."

Others, including more freelance journalists, called the statement "tone-deaf" and said that it was "not the right moment" to distance themselves from Renaud.

Annie Hylton, an investigative journalist from Canada, called on the outlet to "do better" and said this was a "prime example of why many freelancers live in precarity and are forced to operate without institutional safeguards."

Journalist Senja Larsen, who writes for a newspaper out of Finland, said the response was "shocking" and reiterated that the paper spent more time explaining Renaud was not working for them "than words of condolence."

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan called reports of Renaud's death "shocking and horrifying," on CBS' "Face The Nation."

"We'll be consulting with the Ukrainians to determine how this happened and then to measure and execute appropriate consequences as a result of it," he continued.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he's lost 1,300 troops since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

Eighty-five children have been killed since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and over 100 have been injured, a Ukrainian official announced Sunday.