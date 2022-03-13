Levin: The 'same damn generals' citing escalation concerns with Russia are empowering China, Iran as we speak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Mark Levin warned Sunday that if President Biden and the West don't take decisive actions to support Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will ramp up his quest to destroy the former Soviet states and empower foreign enemies across the globe to take advantage of the United States' apparent "passivity."

"We keep hearing this word ‘escalation,’" the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host told viewers in his opening monologue. "You know we don’t want to escalate things, war crimes are one thing, genocide is another, but we can escalate beyond that…Putin hears this."

"They all hear it. So they increase their threats and the nature of their threats, because they hear us talking about, ‘well, we fear escalation.’ What he doesn’t hear us talking about is deterrence, peace through strength. What you're hearing from this administration is passivity. Weakness. That is what Vladimir Putin is hearing. That is what [Chinese President] Xi is hearing and Tehran is hearing. That is what they are all hearing, why do you think they attacked in the first place?

Levin contrasted Biden's behavior to that of former President Trump, remarking at one point, "For all the attacks on Donald Trump, the man was a foreign policy genius."

"The reason that Putin did not invade Ukraine when Donald Trump was president is because he respected and feared Donald Trump. Deterrence…they feared, Trump because Trump was destroying Iran…little rocket man in North Korea he was behaving himself too, we could go on and on," he said.

Levin, visibly outraged, scolded Biden over his refusal to supply warplanes to Ukraine for fear that Moscow would perceive it as an escalation of the war.

"The same damn generals in U.S. Department of Defense, the same joint chiefs of staff, the same President of the United States, the same Vice President of the United States, the same Secretary of Defense, who surrendered in Afghanistan, the same Secretary of State, who surrendered all leverage we had with the President of the United States, with Putin, prior to him invading, the same Secretary of State and president who are effectively arming the Iranians with nuclear weapons as I speak, they are the ones who are afraid, 'oh, we don’t want to escalate?" he said.

"It is deterrence, ladies and gentlemen. Our enemies see we are weak."