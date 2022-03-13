Tom Cotton: Failed Iran nuclear deal is 'closely related' to Russia's war on Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained the connection between the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent talks by President Biden to revive the nuclear deal with Iran.

As Russia continues their invasion into Ukraine, the Biden administration has been trying to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran. Despite Biden's rhetoric of isolating Russia from the world community for its actions in Ukraine, the country is still a major player in Iran nuclear talks.

"The failed Iran nuclear deal is closely related to Russia’s war on Ukraine," Cotton said. "For the last year, Joe Biden has been essentially relying on Vladimir Putin to be his lawyer at these negotiations, trying to deliver through Vladimir Putin a new nuclear agreement with Iran, which would be worse than even the terrible deal Barack Obama got in 2015. It would allow Iran to be a threshold nuclear state, while giving them hundreds of billions of dollars to continue their reign of terror in the Middle East."

"Perhaps Joe Biden should stop negotiating with the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism and start holding them accountable," he added.

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy expressed shock that the White House is continuing to negotiate with Russia and Iran. Cotton explained that while Biden is likely attempting to revive former President Barack Obama’s 2015 deal, the latest one involving Russia is far worse.

"That was the failure in 2015 with Barack Obama’s deal. It put Iran on the path to being a nuclear power. It didn’t even impose many obligations on them. This deal would be even worse. I think Joe Biden feels he could trust Iran to keep its end of the bargain because it doesn’t even have any responsibilities under what we’ve been hearing," Cotton said.

Cotton also remarked that part of the deal would also involve lifting sanctions from Iran despite several human rights violations.

"They face sanctions because of their support for terrorism, their human rights abuses. So I guess Joe Biden’s plan is that the Ayatollahs will uphold their commitments when their commitments are essentially zero," he added.

In regard to Russia, Cotton criticized Biden for continually appeasing Putin by approving the Nordstream pipeline and refusing to assist Ukrainian soldiers with tools to protect themselves back in December.

"He always conciliated and appeased Vladimir Putin from the beginning. Some of that was related to the nuclear deal with Iran and some of it was just President Biden’s natural dovishness towards Russia going back 50 years," Cotton said. "The logic behind this decision is President Biden thought it would provoke Russia to invade Ukraine. How foolish does that look in retrospect."

