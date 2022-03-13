Americans sound the alarm over cost of gas, groceries and war in Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Residents in Dayton, Ohio, told Fox News that rising energy and food costs have forced them to cut back on food and travel.

"I noticed it starting about six months ago," a man outside a grocery store near the University of Dayton told Fox News. "I have to eat less, drive less."

Another man said from inside his vehicle parked outside a grocery store: "I’ve had to cut back on groceries a little bit, trim down a little. I’ve also opted to drive less than I did beforehand."

Last week, inflation rose to a 40-year high, according to data from the Department of Labor.

AMERICAN JOURNALIST KILLED AT CHECKPOINT, RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKE KILLS 35, WOUNDS 134: LIVE UPDATES

Consumers also face pain at the pump with the national average reaching a record high on Friday at $4.33 per gallon, according to AAA.

"Our economy is based on energy," said another man who told Fox News he works multiple jobs. "And we cut the pipeline when President Biden came in. It’s made gas prices go up which makes everything else go up."

Sunday marked the 18th day since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.

HARRIS ON RECORD GAS PRICES: 'PRICE TO PAY FOR DEMOCRACY'

Biden has sought to pin increased energy prices on the Kremlin autocrat.

"Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible," Biden said last week in response to a reporter's question about what he was going to do to bring down gas prices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One woman who spoke to Fox News outside a discount retailer said she’s worried costs will stay high as long as Russia is fighting Ukraine.

"It’s going to be like this until all the stuff gets straightened out. The war over there, Ukraine," she said.

Another shopper said: "Hopefully we’ll get it straightened out."