Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin calls voters 'stupid' for blaming Biden on rising gas prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called voters "stupid" on Sunday for blaming President Biden’s handling of rising gas prices.

Rubin shared an ABC News poll on Twitter that showed a majority of Americans disapproved of Biden’s handling on inflation. However, a larger majority of Americans also approved of Biden’s recent ban on Russian oil imports, despite the ban inevitably contributing to higher gas prices.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: UPDATES

Rubin said this poll shows voters are in a "stupid" nutshell."

"[V]oters in a (stupid) nutshell: According to ABC News/Ipsos data, 70% disapprove of Biden's handling of gas prices, though even more respondents -- 77% -- support his proposal to ban Russian oil, even if it means paying more at the pump," she tweeted.

Although the White House and its allies in the media have attempted to blame ongoing inflation issues on Russian President Vladimir Putin because of his invasion of Ukraine, inflation reports indicated record levels of increase in February, prior to the invasion. Even in Dec. 2021, months before the Ukraine invasion, inflation rose by 6.8%, the largest single increase in almost 40 years.

Gas prices have also reached record averages of over $4 a gallon. Biden and his administration have blamed oil companies for price gouging rather than advocate for an increase in domestic energy production.

HANNITY: BIDEN ‘HUMILIATING AND EMBARRASSING’ THE US BY BEGGING DICTATORS FOR OIL, IGNORING CANADA

Some media figures criticized Republicans’ for blaming Biden for rising gas prices, claiming they are using the ongoing crisis to score political points before the midterm elections. Rubin being one of those media figures, has criticized what she claimed were "false" and "untrue" accusations from the GOP on domestic drilling and the Keystone XL Pipeline.

In the same poll referenced by Rubin, the Biden administration has a 58% disapproval rating on the economy, a 12-month high according to the data.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP