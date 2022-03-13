Actor William Hurt dead at 71: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor William Hurt died on Sunday, just a week before his 72nd birthday, according to reports.

Hurt’s son, Will, posted today that his father has died, Deadline reported. It was announced in May 2018 that the elder Hurt had terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bone.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time," Hurt's son said.

His debut film role was in 1980, playing a scientist in the science fiction thriller Altered States, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year.

Hurt is known by the younger generation for his role in the Marvel Universe, reprising the character of Thaddeus Ross, who was present when Bruce Banner became the Hulk and in five Marvel movies.

Hurt is survived by his four children. No memorial details have been released.