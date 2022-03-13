Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

US senators dismiss 'World War III' worries, say US forces would dominate Russian troops

Sen. Risch believes Russia has displayed total 'ineptness' in Ukraine

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
GOP senator slams Biden admin 'living in an alternative universe' Video

GOP senator slams Biden admin 'living in an alternative universe'

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, calls out President Biden for being 'out of touch,' and says Congress isn't being briefed on Iran nuclear deal talks.

The U.S. shouldn't fear World War III with Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces displayed an impressive level of "ineptness" in Ukraine, according to some U.S. senators

"I wouldn't call it World War III," Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said during "Fox News Sunday." "I think  … it would end pretty quickly because with the conventional forces that he's had there, you know, we haven't seen this kind of ineptness in a long, long time. So I'm not as concerned about that."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Putin’s repeated references to nuclear power have stirred up fears of an escalation in Ukraine and the prospect of dragging the U.S. into the Eastern European conflict – a situation that President Biden has insisted will not happen. 

  • Sen Jim Risch
    Image 1 of 4

    Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 4

      ( )

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to female flight attendants in comments broadcast on state television on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Image: Reuters Video)
    Image 3 of 4

    Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to female flight attendants in comments broadcast on state television on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Image: Reuters Video) (Reuters Video)

  • Ukraine tractor tank
    Image 4 of 4

    Image grab from a footage released by Ukraine Defense Ministry shows a Ukrainian farmer towing a Russian 9K330 TOR-M2 left behind by Russia army with his tractor in an unknown location in Ukraine on Feb 28, 2022. 9K330 TOR-M2 is a Russian mobile surface-to-air missile system with an engagement range of 12 to 16 kilometer. ( )

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., echoed Risch’s sentiment that the conflict will not escalate to the most dire situation. 

"Well it’s not going to be World War III – this is all a bluff," Graham said during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures." "Putin knows that no one wins a nuclear exchange. If he ordered a strike on the United States, a general would shoot him in the head." 

WHITE HOUSE AXED PLAN TO TRAIN UKRAINIANS IN GUERRILLA WARFARE FEARING IT MAY PROVOKE RUSSIA: REPORT

But Risch worried that the Biden administration projects "weakness" and would continue to do so as the conflict continues. 

"The administration has projected weakness throughout this," Risch argued. "Remember everything we’ve tried to do? They said no, and then eventually they say yes, and that started with sanctions."

85 CHILDREN KILLED IN UKRAINE, MORE THAN 100 WOUNDED SINCE START OF RUSSIAN INVASION, UKRAINIAN OFFICIAL SAYS

"It started with giving them stinger missiles: They said no, then when our allies stepped up and gave stingers then they said ok, the same thing with the javelin, anti-tank weapons … They’re just dragging their feet." 

The logistical and tactical issues Russia has faced have boosted confidence among lawmakers that the U.S. would make swift work of Russia in a conflict.

Evidence indicates that Putin expected the campaign to remain brief: An article accidentally published by state-aligned media outlet RIA was meant to publish 4 days after the invasion began and declare victory, and plans supposedly found on a captured Russian official outlined a 15-day war campaign to take the whole country. 

Russia still has yet to take several major cities, including Kyiv, after 18 days. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

