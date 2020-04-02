Florida’s economic 'backbone’ of tourism faces hardship from coronavirus, eyes recovery
Florida tourism industry mostly shut down in midst of COVID-19 concerns
Florida's tourism industry is considered one of the state’s economic backbones according to economists. But, as Coronavirus fears mount nationwide, many of the state's tourist attractions like Disney World, Universal and SeaWorld remain closed. Gov. Ron DeSantis is also urging spring breakers to stay away. Even so, experts believe a strong economic recovery is possible.