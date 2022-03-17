Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Rainy weather forecast for mid-Atlantic, Northeast

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible for the Gulf Coast, southern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A cloudy wet day is forecast for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast as an area of low pressure moves over the East Coast.  

PENNSYLVANIA PILEUP: 73-VEHICLE WRECK STALLS TRAFFIC ON BUSY HIGHWAY DURING WINTER STORM

Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible in localized areas.

Snow across the Plains through Friday morning

Snow across the Plains through Friday morning (Credit: Fox News)

The next storm system developing across the Rockies – bringing accumulating snow – will be the nation's next weather-maker in the Plains.  

Gulf Coast severe storm threat

Gulf Coast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible for the southern Plains and Gulf Coast.  

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

On Friday, the severe storm risk will expand across the Mississippi Valley, the Southeast and reach up into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

Warmer U.S. temperatures 

Warmer U.S. temperatures  (Credit: Fox News)

A very nice warmup is in store ahead of this next system, challenging some daytime records for the Northeast on Friday.

Northwest futuretrack

Northwest futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

The unsettled weather pattern remains across the Pacific Northwest

