Rainy weather forecast for mid-Atlantic, Northeast

A cloudy wet day is forecast for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast as an area of low pressure moves over the East Coast.

Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible in localized areas.

The next storm system developing across the Rockies – bringing accumulating snow – will be the nation's next weather-maker in the Plains.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible for the southern Plains and Gulf Coast.

On Friday, the severe storm risk will expand across the Mississippi Valley, the Southeast and reach up into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

A very nice warmup is in store ahead of this next system, challenging some daytime records for the Northeast on Friday.

The unsettled weather pattern remains across the Pacific Northwest.