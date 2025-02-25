Princeton man accused of killing former star athlete brother, cat shared eerie poems on social media

The Princeton, New Jersey, man accused of killing his former college athlete brother and a cat, allegedly with a knife and golf club, posted eerie messages to social media months ago.

Matthew Hertgen, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his 26-year-old brother, Joseph Hertgen. He is also charged with third- and fourth-degree weapons charges related to possession of a golf club and knife, as well as animal cruelty related to the death of a family cat.

"Who are you trying to strangle? And what god are you serving?" Hertgen wrote in one poem published to Facebook in September 2024. "I can see the knives sharpening. I can hear the arrows whizzing. I can feel my heart beating. But can he?"

The September poem becomes increasingly violent, describing a bloody strangulation.

Hertgen posted a different poem in May 2024, writing: "Do you like to watch me suffer? Do you like to crush me with pain? Do you like to hear me moan? Now what is it that you want me to do this time? Do you want me to burn everything down?"

Hertgen's social media presence a decade ago appeared more normal, featuring photos of himself playing soccer or hanging out with friends.

Authorities have yet to describe any kind of motive related to Hertgen's murder charges.

Princeton police initially responded to a 911 call on Feb. 22 around 11:16 p.m. reporting a fire and a dead body at the Michelle Mews Apartments complex.

"When officers responded to the scene, they found Matthew Hertgen, who was determined to be the 9-1-1 caller, in the residence along with the body of the victim, which exhibited signs of blunt force trauma and lacerations," the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

Joseph Hertgen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his autopsy results are pending. Local and state officials are investigating the 26-year-old's death as a homicide.

Both brothers played college soccer — Matthew at Wesleyan University in Connecticut and Joseph at the University of Michigan.