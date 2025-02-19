Wealthy New Jersey town pet store owner shot with crossbow after exotic bird robbery

A pet shop in New Jersey has been subjected to a series of crimes in recent weeks, with an expensive bird stolen from the business in one case and another leaving the owner shot in the face with a crossbow arrow.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested 53-year-old Raymond M. Carey, from Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, on charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly shooting the business owner in the face with a crossbow, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The victim has been identified as Katarina Rukavishnikova, the owner of Birds by Joe 2 on Route 46 in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, NBC4 reported.

"Birds By Joe 2 is temporarily closed…. Katarina is recovering and investigations are underway," the pet shop posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Police responded to a 911 call on Monday shortly before 6 p.m., reporting a woman seriously injured at her pet shop. Responding officers discovered that the woman had been shot in the face with a crossbow arrow and that the suspect had fled the scene in his vehicle.

After being shot, the woman was able to disarm the attacker and run for help to a neighboring business. Authorities said the woman was treated at a hospital for "serious injuries."

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Saddle Brook Police Department, with assistance from several other agencies in the area, including the FBI, carried out an investigation and manhunt for the suspect.

Through video surveillance, license plate readers and witness interviews, detectives were able to identify the suspect, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Less than 24 hours after the attack, Carey was arrested in Pine Beach, New Jersey, around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law, and he is awaiting his first court appearance.

This was not the first crime the owner of Birds By Joe 2 had suffered in recent weeks.

A thief stole a $7,000 African grey parrot from the shop on Jan. 23, police said, Rukavishnikova told NJ Advance Media that the two crimes were not connected.

"He’s a repeat customer. He shot me without any warning," Rukavishnikova told the local outlet about the crossbow attack. "He didn’t say anything."

Birds By Joe 2 caught the bird incident on surveillance cameras and posted pictures of the stolen parrot on social media. Authorities recovered the bird earlier this month, the business announced on its Instagram account.

"Our African Grey has been returned to us! Thank you to everyone has shared our posts, scoured online and reached out," Birds By Joe 2 wrote in a post.

Saddle Brook police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Paterson resident Onyx Calderon, 24, for the parrot theft.

"Based on the results of this investigation, detectives have determined that the prior theft and the crossbow incident yesterday are unrelated," the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office told Fox News Digital.

"Katarina has been a pillar of love and support for countless birds, dedicating her time to giving them the care, respect, and homes they deserve," customers wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help the store owner in her recovery.

"Katarina was the victim of two crimes, the most recent one enduring an attack at her store, leaving her injured and traumatized. Despite facing these challenges, she continues to pour her heart into caring for her beloved birds."