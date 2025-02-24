Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Princeton man accused of killing former star athlete brother, cat with golf club, knife near Ivy League school

Joseph Hertgen allegedly called 911 to report his brother's death in New Jersey on Feb. 22

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
New Jersey authorities have arrested a Princeton man accused of killing his former college athlete brother and a cat, allegedly with a knife and golf club, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Matthew Hertgen, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Joseph Hertgen, 26, as well as third- and fourth-degree weapons charges related to possession of a golf club and knife. He is also facing an animal cruelty charge.

Princeton police initially responded to a 911 call on Feb. 22 around 11:16 p.m. reporting a fire and a dead body at the Michelle Mews Apartments complex.

"When officers responded to the scene, they found Matthew Hertgen, who was determined to be the 9-1-1 caller, in the residence along with the body of the victim, which exhibited signs of blunt force trauma and lacerations," the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

Matthew Hertgen's college soccer photo from Wesleyan University

Matthew Hertgen is charged with first-degree murder in connection with his brother Joseph Hertgen's death. (Wesleyan.edu)

Joseph Hertgen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his autopsy results are pending. Local and state officials are investigating the 26-year-old's death as a homicide.

Joseph Hertgen's college soccer photo from University of Michigan

Joseph Hertgen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his autopsy results are pending.  (University of Michigan)

Both brothers played college soccer — Matthew at Wesleyan University in Connecticut and Joseph at the University of Michigan.

The Michelle Mews apartment complex in Princeton, NJ

Princeton police initially responded to a 911 call on Feb. 22 around 11:16 p.m. reporting a fire and a dead body at the Michelle Mews Apartments complex. (Google Maps)

The investigation into Joseph's death is ongoing. Mercer County authorities are asking anyone with information about the alleged crime to contact the Homicide Task Force Sgt. Will Jett at 609-331-5010 or Det. Karl Johnson at 609-439-5258.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.