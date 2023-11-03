'I pray with them': Pro-Palestinian college activists share message for families of kidnapped Israelis

Most college students at a pro-Palestinian protest had supportive messages for Israeli hostages' families, though one said Hamas had to rebel and take civilians captive.

"I sympathize with their pain and I pray with them for their family's safe return," Malak, an American University student, told Fox News. "And I hope that they would understand where I'm coming from as well."

Chris said he'd tell the hostages' families he was sorry, but blamed Israel for Hamas' actions. He said the Jewish state, which formed a blockade around Gaza for decades, forced the terrorist group's hand.

"I'm sorry that this has to happen," Chris told Fox News. He added that he's sorry Israel caused "the conditions that have put Gazans in a place where they need to revolt."

DOZENS ARRESTED OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE DURING PROTEST OVER ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Students for Justice in Palestine at American University organized a walkout event Wednesday morning that drew over a hundred students and faculty in support of Palestinians. The demonstration was intended to "demand that AU recognizes the ongoing genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, according to a post on the group's Instagram.

"The Gazans have tried to peacefully resolve this," Chris said. "They have tried to reach out to the international community and nothing works."

PRO-PALESTINIAN COLLEGE STUDENTS SHARE MESSAGE WITH KIDNAPPED ISRAELIS' FAMILIES:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

As of Friday, Hamas was holding 241 hostages, including at least 10 Americans, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, at least 8,600 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to their respective administrations.

"It's important to recognize the humanity of everyone involved in this situation," another student, Lily, said. "It's not the state who we're talking about."

"It's the people who we need to protect," she continued.

FROM THE DEADLY DESERT RAVE TO THE FRONT LINES, ISRAELI RESERVE SOLDIER RECOUNTS CONCERT MASSACRE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel on Friday to discuss a humanitarian pause on the conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The prime minister rejected Blinken's bid saying there would be no temporary ceasefire brokered until Hamas released all hostages.

"It's important to recognize that the people who are in Gaza, who are affected by this are not the same as Hamas," Lily said. "Hamas is a terrorist organization, and they did terrible things."

"But at this point, obviously, we want everyone's families to be safe," she continued.

One student reflected on the toll the war has taken on children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think children have to suffer because of politicians' bad decisions," Shirzad told Fox News. "No kid deserves to know how awful the world is."

"I hope these people get to their families safe," he continued, but also noted many Palestinians have similarly "lost entire families."

To watch the full interviews with the students, click here.

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to the accompanying video.