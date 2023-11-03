Israeli troops close in around Gaza City amid heavy fighting with Hamas
Israeli Defense Forces on Friday encircled Gaza City as thousands of civilians seek to flee Gaza amid intense battles with Hamas militants in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet.
The IDF said Friday morning that its troops killed a Hamas commander in an overnight airstrike in Gaza.
IDF fighter jets struck infrastructure and killed Mustafa Dalul, the Commander of the Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion, among other Hamas terrorists, the IDF said.
An IDF spokeperson said Dalul took a "central part in managing the combat against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip." Dalul also held a number of positions in the Hamas battalion in recent years.
Israel has conducted a sustained bombardment of Hamas operatives in Gaza and has launched a ground invasion in an effort to eliminate the terror group.
It also seeks to rescue the at least 230 people Hamas is believed to have taken hostage.
"In addition, IDF fighter jets and artillery, directed by ground troops, killed a number of terrorists who operated against the ground troops. During searches in the area of Beit Hanoun, the troops located weapons, intelligence material, an AK-47 rifle, submachine gun, magazines, grenades, explosive devices, RPG, communication means, and maps," the spokesperson added.
Also, overnight, IDF troops arrested 37 wanted persons in an overnight raid. Of those, about 17 had associations with Hamas, an IDF spokesperson said.
The IDF also said its soldiers from the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion and the Armored Corps’ 53rd Battalion clashed with multiple terrorist squads inside Gaza overnight.
"The terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at the troops, activated a number of IEDs and attempted to climb onto one of the troop’s vehicles," the IDF said. "Soldiers on the ground directed aircraft and artillery strikes—neutralizing the terrorists and their threats."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israel's top leaders Friday after landing in Tel Aviv.
Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in hopes of negotiating humanitarian pauses in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.
The secretary of state is joined by US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, who was voted into his position on Tuesday.
Blinken and Lew also meting with Israel's war cabinet.
Blinken told the press before his departure from Washington DC that protecting civilians, coordinating the safe return of hostages taken by Hamas, and preventing a wider regional conflict were among his highest priorities.
