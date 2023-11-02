Israeli losses rise in Gaza as President Biden calls for 'pause' in Hamas war

President Biden said there should be a "pause" in the Israel-Hamas War to provide humanitarian aid to Gazans and get those trapped in the Gaza Strip released.

The comment came during a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, when a member of the audience shouted: "As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now.”

The president — who has not supported a ceasefire since the war began on October 7 — said that he would support a "pause."

“I think we need a pause," Biden began. "A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.”

In his comments, Biden was exerting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give Palestinians a brief reprieve from Israel's retaliatory military operation. He also said he convinced both Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to allow aid into Gaza.

Biden later said that he understood the "emotion" over the war and said it is "incredibly complicated for Israelis."

"It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well… I supported a two state solution, I have from the very beginning," he continued. "The fact is the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organization. A flat-out terrorist organization."

Biden's call was a subtle departure for the president and top White House aides, who throughout the Mideast crisis have been steadfast in stating they will not dictate how the Israelis carry out their military operations in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The Democratic president has faced intensifying pressure from liberal members of his own Democratic Party, fellow world leaders, and human rights groups, who say that the Israeli bombardment of Gaza is collective punishment and that it is time for a cease-fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.