Israeli losses rise in Gaza as President Biden calls for 'pause' in Hamas war
Israeli Defense forces reported 17 deaths inside the Gaza Strip as its retaliatory war on Hamas war neared the 30-day mark. Until this week, Israel had largely relied on airstrikes and artillery to retaliate against Hamas' massacre in Israel on Oct. 7. More than 9,900 people have been killed in the war on both sides since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre.
President Biden said there should be a "pause" in the Israel-Hamas War to provide humanitarian aid to Gazans and get those trapped in the Gaza Strip released.
The comment came during a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, when a member of the audience shouted: "As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now.”
The president — who has not supported a ceasefire since the war began on October 7 — said that he would support a "pause."
“I think we need a pause," Biden began. "A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.”
In his comments, Biden was exerting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give Palestinians a brief reprieve from Israel's retaliatory military operation. He also said he convinced both Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to allow aid into Gaza.
Biden later said that he understood the "emotion" over the war and said it is "incredibly complicated for Israelis."
"It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well… I supported a two state solution, I have from the very beginning," he continued. "The fact is the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organization. A flat-out terrorist organization."
Biden's call was a subtle departure for the president and top White House aides, who throughout the Mideast crisis have been steadfast in stating they will not dictate how the Israelis carry out their military operations in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
The Democratic president has faced intensifying pressure from liberal members of his own Democratic Party, fellow world leaders, and human rights groups, who say that the Israeli bombardment of Gaza is collective punishment and that it is time for a cease-fire.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., is taking serious heat from his progressive base for showing unconditional support for U.S. ally Israel in the wake of Hamas’ brutal attack against the country.
According to a new NBC News report, many of his supporters are accusing the rookie senator of betraying his base and being "silent on genocide" because he supports Israel’s military retaliation for Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks that killed over 1,400 people in the Jewish state.
Fetterman, known as a progressive champion, said after the Hamas terrorist attack that "I unequivocally support any necessary military, intelligence, and humanitarian aid to Israel. The United States has a moral obligation to be in lockstep with our ally as they confront this threat. I also fully support Israel neutralizing the terrorists responsible for this barbarism."
The piece noted that although this statement was in line with his party’s position on the issue, "he has perhaps faced more open opposition than any of his colleagues," including opposition "from people who have been his supporters and, in some cases, his former staffers."
An anonymous former Fetterman campaign staffer explained the spat between Fetterman and his supporters, stating, "When you represent a large, diverse state and have pockets of really progressive, lefty people — and really conservative people on the other spectrum — you’re going to run afoul of somebody sometimes. Sometimes it’s going to be people who are in your base."
Dozens of Columbia University students staged an anti-Israel walkout from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's class there on Wednesday.
Roughly 30 students of the class of 300 abruptly stood up and left the room 30 minutes into Clinton's lecture on women’s involvement in peace processes. The students were protesting the school's handling of pro-Israeli students who had displayed the photographs of students who had declared in an open letter that Israel was at fault for the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas.
A truck displaying the images of "Columbia's leading antisemites" had driven around campus for several days, and student protesters demanded that Columbia provide “immediate legal support for affected students” and “a commitment to student safety, well being and privacy," according to the New York Times.
Clinton herself has expressed support for the state of Israel, and rejected calls for a ceasefire earlier this week.
Pope Francis endorsed a two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians as "wise" on Wednesday.
Francis called on the two parties to return to the Oslo Accord nearly reached by Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian Liberation Organisation leader Yasser Arafat in 1993. The deal would have established a State of Palestine, but Arafat rejected the deal.
"Those are two peoples who have to live together. With that wise solution, two states. The Oslo accords, two well-defined states and Jerusalem with a special status," Francis told and Italian broadcaster.
"The war in the Holy Land frightens me," Francis added. "How will these people end this story?"
Reuters contributed to this report.
Some Democrats in Michigan have have express worry that President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war could cost him re-election in Michigan, a state that he almost certainly can't afford to lose in 2024.
The president has reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, which the State Department has designated as a foreign terrorist organization. However, he faces pressure from the state’s prominent Democrats and others to alleviate tensions as they claim he is losing support within the Arab American community.
“The message has been relayed. We’ve had calls with the White House. We’ve had calls with DNC officials,” said Abraham Aiyash, the third-ranking Democrat in the state House of Representatives, referring to the Democratic National Committee.
Aiyash added: “We’ve been clear in saying the humanity should matter, but if that is not a calculation that you’re going to make in this moment, recognize that there will be electoral reverberations to this.”
"People are openly saying that the Biden administration and Democrats who agree with his position on the war do not deserve our votes next year in the election. That’s come across very clear from community activists and people who are on the ground,” said Dawud Walid, the executive director of Michigan’s Council on American-Islamic Relations.
A senior Michigan Democratic Party official who spoke with the Associated Press said Biden’s handling of the war has emerged in the state as a “huge” problem. It could become more vexing if the war stretches on, closer into the 2024 election, the official added.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed several more casualties in the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning, bringing the total number of soldiers killed in the second phase of the war to 17.
On Wednesday, Israel's military said 10 soldiers were killed after Hamas fired an anti-tank guided missile at one of its units in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Additional casualties were reported as the day went on and the IDF subsequently increased the death toll to 16 by Wednesday evening.
By Thursday morning, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 17 total Israeli soldiers had died in Gaza. He also updated the number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza to 242.
Israeli forces entered the second stage of their war with Hamas earlier this week and the IDF expanded ground operations in what is expected to be a lengthy military operation. Israeli ground troops are now tasked with clearing out a complex network of Hamas tunnels and other fortified strongholds.
Until this week, Israel largely relied on airstrikes and artillery to retaliate against Hamas' massacre in Israel on Oct. 7. The IDF said it has attacked 11,000 targets in Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.
