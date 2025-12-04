NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro reveals insight into personal life of suspected DC pipe bomber

2. Cruise death mystery shifts as legal expert cites rare family dynamic ahead of hearing

3. Mamdani says NYPD commissioner apologized after her brother called him 'enemy' of the Jewish people

MAJOR HEADLINES

TIME TO GO – Harvard Law professor who fired gun outside synagogue leaves US after ICE arrest. Continue reading …

ON TRIAL – Teacher allegedly groomed teen for years before backseat Jeep encounters. Continue reading …

DEADLY BETRAYAL – Beloved doctor and wife killed in garage ambush — cops say their son pulled the trigger. Continue reading …

LEGAL LIMBO – Grand jury declines to indict Letitia James after judge tosses initial charges. Continue reading …

‘BREAKING BAD ON STEROIDS’ – Police allege suspect's lab had military-grade arsenal, $4.7M in illegal drugs. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BALLOT INTEGRITY – Dem state election board under fire after ICE-arrested school superintendent surfaces on voter rolls. Continue reading …

‘MORE OBEDIENT’ – Accused Chinese spy bragged to handlers of her ability to influence Hochul. Continue reading …

LOCKED IN – Supreme Court hands Texas GOP key victory in widening redistricting legal battle. Continue reading …

GRAND ADDITION – Trump swaps architects as massive new White House ballroom project ramps up. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK’ – Ilhan Omar denies there are many 'undocumented' Somali migrants in the country. Continue reading …

WINNING FORMULA – Stephen A Smith schools 'The View' hosts on why Democrats lost their way with voters. Continue reading …

VINDICATION – Ted Cruz responds to past CNN fact-check of him on Afghan refugee vetting claim. Continue reading …

WORD POLICE – University of Utah spends $400K a year on new ‘Dignity Index’ scoring political speech. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. BRIAN MAST – Congress has the perfect way to honor our nation’s fallen heroes. Continue reading …

KEVIN WALLING – Why 2026 should terrify Republicans after Tennessee special election. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ROYALTY CHECK – Prince Harry’s 'reckless' Trump swipe exposes ‘terrible judgment’ and widens royal rift. Continue reading …

TIMING MATTERS – Simple nightly habit linked to healthier blood pressure. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS QUIZ – Which charges did a pardoned Dem face? What photos got this man arrested? Take the quiz here …

SILENCE BROKEN – Government lifts Wi-Fi ban in the secretive ‘quiet zone’ amid tourism boost. Continue reading …

OVERWHELMED – Check out one man's reaction when he sees a certain animal in the wild for the first time. See video ...

WATCH

DAN BONGINO – DC pipe bomb investigation has just begun. See video …

KRISTI NOEM – Biden allowed a free-for-all for asylum seekers. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST or a preview of the World Cup 2026 Final Draw and what hosting the tournament could mean for the United States. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

