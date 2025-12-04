REP BRIAN MAST: Congress has the perfect way to honor our nation’s fallen heroes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I remember every military funeral I have been to vividly: each crack of the gun salute, the slow, solemn hum of taps, the crisp folding of the flag and being handed to a family member with the words, "on behalf of a grateful nation." I know there is nothing we, as a nation, can do to repay the debt, but I know there is something we can do to truly show how grateful we are as a nation.

That’s why I have put forth legislation, the Final Honors Act, allowing any U.S. service member killed in action (KIA) to lie in state beneath the dome of the U.S. Capitol. This honor allows Americans to pay final tribute to those who have served our nation. The tradition dates back to 1852, when Henry Clay — the seventh speaker of the house and secretary of State to President John Quincy Adams — first received the recognition. Since then, just 46 individuals have lain in state or honor, including former presidents, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, and Capitol police officers killed in the line of duty.

Every member of our armed forces who was killed when they were shot down in a jet or helicopter, received the round of a sniper or the spray of machine gun fire, was hit by an RPG or IED, went down with a ship, or was in some other way killed in action, was killed because they bravely and selflessly raised their right hand and swore an oath to protect and defend our Constitution and our country. They undertook jobs that were always dangerous and proved to be deadly, and they did so willingly, knowing that they might not make it home to their loved ones. But while their love for America and all that she stands for was limitless, reverence for their sacrifice has not been.

That's why I'm working to ensure our service members receive the honor they deserve by giving those KIA the opportunity to lie in state — so every American can pay their final respects to a hero who embodied the very best of our nation. This would allow the families of the fallen to choose whether they wish to honor their fallen service member with their flag draped casket beneath the dome of our Capitol building.

The offer is entirely theirs to accept, but they would know their country stands with them and men like me will reverently approach the casket, render a slow and purposeful salute, say a prayer, and say goodbye to our fallen sister or brother. I would like the first of these offers to be extended to the family of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, of the West Virginia Army National Guard, who lost her life in our nation’s capital. God willing, she will be the first and final service member to receive this honor. But if another soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, or guardian, gives their life for our nation, then I believe we must offer the nation’s highest level of respect and admiration by laying each and every one of those warriors in state.

We, as citizens of the United States, have a responsibility to honor the sacrifice of our warriors. But that is not as intuitive as many would expect. As I presented this idea, I had many people first bring up the inconveniences such ceremonies would cause around the Capitol if we were in a war and suffering many casualties. I pray, literally, for all of our men and women defending us, but if one of them gives their life, then our 535 lawmakers absolutely need their lives disrupted, to pay respect and reflect on the consequences of the decisions they make.

Our nation’s lawmakers should have been doing this for every casualty of World War II and Korea, or the over 58,000 casualties of the Vietnam War, the Rangers, Delta operators, and Black Hawk pilots of Mogadishu, as well as my brothers and sisters in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. We failed them in the past, let us not fail Specialist Beckstrom or any patriot who gives their life hereafter.

To some, that may sound symbolic. To those who have worn the uniform — or lost someone who has —they will recognize the effort of a nation showing real gratitude. It will be a reminder that our freedom comes at an unbelievable cost. With that, Specialist Beckstrom, on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you, and thank God for blessing our nation with you, and may you rest in peace.

