Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump taps new architect to reshape White House as $300M ballroom build accelerates

Shalom Baranes Associates takes over White House ballroom design as $300M project continues construction

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
'The Five' unpacks expressive new White House renovations Video

'The Five' unpacks expressive new White House renovations

'The Five' co-hosts dissect President Donald Trump's White House renovations.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Thursday hired a new architect to lead the next phase of the White House ballroom project.

Trump tapped Shalom Baranes Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based architectural firm to oversee the ballroom design effort.

"As we begin to transition into the next stage of development on the White House Ballroom, the Administration is excited to share that the highly talented Shalom Baranes has joined the team of experts to carry out President Trump’s vision on building what will be the greatest addition to the White House since the Oval Office — the White House Ballroom," White House Spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement.

Ingle added, "Shalom is an accomplished architect whose work has shaped the architectural identity of our nation’s capital for decades and his experience will be a great asset to the completion of this project."

WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS TO REPORTS TRUMP NAMED NEW BALLROOM AFTER HIMSELF

East Wing of the White House

An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Trump initially chose McCrery Architects to design the ballroom. McCrery will remain a valuable consultant on the project, a White House official told Fox News.

Construction started on the ballroom in October, leading to the demolition of the White House’s historic East Wing.

The project is being privately funded at an estimated cost of $300 million, up from a $200 million estimate in July when the project was unveiled.

FIRST LADY DOLLEY MADISON WOULD HAVE HAD A BALL WITH TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE RENOVATIONS

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House as construction begins on President Donald Trump's planned ballroom in Washington on Oct. 20. (Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump provided an update on construction during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, saying, "I wouldn't say my wife is thrilled."

"She hears pile drivers in the background all day, all night," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

white house ballroom

A McCrery Architects rendering provided by the White House of the new ballroom. (The White House)

The president said the overhaul has been needed for 150 years, adding, "I think it's going to be the finest ballroom ever built."

The White House previously said the long-envisioned addition will be designed to host large gatherings and state visits, and will be completed before the end of Trump's term.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue