Trump taps new architect to reshape White House as $300M ballroom build accelerates

President Donald Trump on Thursday hired a new architect to lead the next phase of the White House ballroom project.

Trump tapped Shalom Baranes Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based architectural firm to oversee the ballroom design effort.

"As we begin to transition into the next stage of development on the White House Ballroom, the Administration is excited to share that the highly talented Shalom Baranes has joined the team of experts to carry out President Trump’s vision on building what will be the greatest addition to the White House since the Oval Office — the White House Ballroom," White House Spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement.

Ingle added, "Shalom is an accomplished architect whose work has shaped the architectural identity of our nation’s capital for decades and his experience will be a great asset to the completion of this project."

Trump initially chose McCrery Architects to design the ballroom. McCrery will remain a valuable consultant on the project, a White House official told Fox News.

Construction started on the ballroom in October, leading to the demolition of the White House’s historic East Wing.

The project is being privately funded at an estimated cost of $300 million, up from a $200 million estimate in July when the project was unveiled.

Trump provided an update on construction during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, saying, "I wouldn't say my wife is thrilled."

"She hears pile drivers in the background all day, all night," he said.

The president said the overhaul has been needed for 150 years, adding, "I think it's going to be the finest ballroom ever built."

The White House previously said the long-envisioned addition will be designed to host large gatherings and state visits, and will be completed before the end of Trump's term.