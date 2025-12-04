Florida sheriff calls massive drug operation '"Breaking Bad" on steroids' after record-breaking bust

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities seized roughly 92,000 pounds of illegal substances and a trove of military-grade weapons from a career criminal accused of running an operation officials described as "'Breaking Bad' on steroids" in reference to the former hit TV crime drama series about a chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin.

Maxwell Horvath, 26, was charged with 36 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a short-barreled machine gun and possession of a short-barreled rifle with more charges to come for explosive devices, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

The investigation dated back to September, when Ivey said agents purchased illegal substances derived from kratom, a tropical evergreen, which contained a concentration of 7-hydroxymitragynine, aka 7-OH.

During the sale, Horvath gave agents a tour of his business, Overseas Organics, which allegedly produces a substance that is 13 times more potent than morphine.

"He's proud of his business," Ivey said in a video posted to Facebook. "This thing looked like ‘Breaking Bad’ on steroids. ... He had it lined up with all sorts of different chambers and rooms and sterile environments. … They were taking [the substance], extracting it, putting it in compressing machines.

"Horvath knows it's illegal but thinks he's circumventing the system," Ivey added. "He thinks that because you go there and make a purchase, or you make a purchase online, and he ships it out of the state of Florida, he is not violating the law. Well, trick or treat, he is."

When authorities raided Horvath's facility, they seized about 92,000 pounds of illegal substances, with a street value of about $4.7 million, according to officials.

They also discovered five IEDs, 12 rifles, 17 pistols, three shotguns, two fully automatic submachine guns, a short-barreled rifle and revolver, three suppressors, thousands of rounds of ammunition, grenade simulators and fifty pounds of precursor chemicals to make explosives.

"We're not just talking about drugs," said City of Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello. "We're talking about explosive devices, things that the military are utilizing and other countries are utilizing all over the world, to take out populations of people."

Ivey said the bust was the largest seizure of its kind in the country.

"This is what danger looks like right here," he said. "Everything that you see … is a red flag for disaster. … The guy was making his own suppressors, fully automatic weapons, explosive devices. This guy was either looking to engage in war or looking to arm and furnish to those that are. [He] even had a 50 cal on a tripod ready to do serious damage. … Those indictments will make sure that he spends the rest of his life right where he deserves, and that's in prison."

Horvath, who was first arrested by federal authorities at the age of 17, previously served two years in prison and two years of federal probation for possession of an explosive device and MDMA trafficking.

"[At] 26 years old, [he is] already pretty much a career offender," Augello said. "He has no regard for the sanctity of life."

