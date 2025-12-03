Son suspected in killing of beloved doctor and wife before torching car and taking his own life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of a well-known Southern California radiologist is the suspected gunman in a double shooting that left his father and stepmother dead over the weekend, according to authorities.

Simi Valley police said officers responded around midday Nov. 30 after multiple 911 callers reported gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and his wife, Vicki Cordes, 66, inside their home’s open garage with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a trauma center, where they were later pronounced dead.

Detectives said the shooter approached the open garage, opened fire and fled in a black sedan with out-of-state plates. The vehicle was later identified as belonging to 37-year-old Keith Cordes, the couple’s son, who lived in Kentucky.

NEWLYWEDS FOUND DEAD DAYS BEFORE CELEBRATING THEIR FIRST ANNIVERSARY: POLICE

Neighbors, speaking to the New York Post, claimed a man matching the suspect’s description was lingering near the home earlier in the day.

One neighbor said he heard gunshots just after noon and believed the suspect appeared to "lie in wait" before opening fire, suggesting the attack may have been premeditated rather than random.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that neighbors have reached out to share what they heard and saw that day. Authorities emphasized that these accounts have not yet been confirmed, and detectives are continuing to review witness statements, physical evidence and surveillance footage.

OFFICIALS RELEASE CAUSE OF DEATH FOR NEWLYWED COUPLE FOUND IN CAR JUST DAYS BEFORE ANNIVERSARY

Using license plate cameras and other investigative tools, detectives tracked Keith’s vehicle after it left the area. Police said the car was later discovered burned in another city, and a man was found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Severe burns initially prevented identification, but on Dec. 2, the San Bernardino County Medical Examiner confirmed the deceased man was Keith Cordes. Police believe the gun they recovered is the same one used to kill Eric and Vicki Cordes, though additional forensic testing is still underway.

Dr. Cordes had spent nearly 30 years as a board-certified radiologist with Adventist Health Simi Valley. In a statement shared with FOX 11, the hospital said it was "heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife Vicki," describing him as a compassionate and beloved physician.

A GoFundMe created for the family described Vicki as "a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and a devoted grandmother whose love, joy, and presence brought light into every room she entered." The family said she "adored her husband deeply" and that her loss has left them "heartbroken and forever changed."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue examining witness reports, surveillance data and pending forensic analysis. A motive has not yet been identified.

Fox News Digital reached out to Adventist Health Simi Valley for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.