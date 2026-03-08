Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Police swarm NYC street Sunday amid IED probe near Gracie Mansion

The warning comes hours after officials confirmed a device thrown near Gracie Mansion was an IED

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
The NYPD is asking residents to avoid the area of East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street in Manhattan due to ongoing police activity.

The NYPD is asking residents to avoid the area of East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street in Manhattan due to ongoing police activity. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

According to two NYPD sources, the activity is connected to the investigation into two devices that were thrown during dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion.

The activity follows hours after New York City officials confirmed that a device ignited and thrown during protests near Gracie Mansion on Saturday was an improvised explosive device (IED) capable of causing "serious injury or death."

Fox News' CB Cotton contributed to this report.

