Simple nightly habit linked to healthier blood pressure, study suggests

A consistent bedtime may play a meaningful role in lowering blood pressure, according to new research examining how sleep timing affects cardiovascular health.

While most people think primarily about getting enough hours of sleep, experts say when you sleep also has an important effect on heart health.

Dr. William Lu, medical director at Dreem Health in San Francisco, told Fox News Digital that sleep duration and sleep timing work together, and that consistency is a key part of supporting cardiovascular wellness.

"Both matter, but growing evidence shows regularity — going to sleep and waking at roughly the same times night-to-night — is an independent predictor of cardiovascular risk even after accounting for total sleep time," Lu said.

Recent findings have supported that connection. In a study published in the journal Sleep Advances, adults with high blood pressure who kept a consistent bedtime for two weeks saw modest but meaningful improvements in their readings, even though they did not sleep longer hours.

Participants reduced their night-to-night bedtime variability from about 30 minutes to only a few minutes, and researchers said that simple change helped restore healthier blood pressure overnight.

Even a modest nighttime drop in systolic pressure can lower cardiovascular risk, experts say.

The concept is supported by research into circadian rhythms and the body’s natural blood-pressure patterns.

"Consistent bed and wake times keep your internal circadian clock synchronized to Earth’s day-night cycle," Lu said.

A steady sleep schedule helps the body release important hormones, like melatonin and cortisol, at the right times, which supports the natural rise and fall of blood pressure throughout the day and night, according to the doctor.

Disruptions in sleep timing can affect blood pressure more quickly than many people realize, Lu warned. While some people assume that shifting their bedtime on weekends or staying up late occasionally has little impact, the expert said the body responds almost immediately.

For people trying to build a more consistent sleep routine, Lu recommends starting with the morning wake-up time.

"Start with a fixed wake time every day, including weekends, and anchor the schedule with morning light exposure — then set a consistent bedtime that gives you enough sleep before that wake time," he advised. "Pick a wake time you can sustain and get 30 minutes of morning light after waking up."

He also recommends adding a brief wind-down routine before bed and cutting back on stimulants and screen use in the evening.

Improving sleep timing is a low-risk change that may help lower blood pressure, Lu said, adding that consistent bedtimes should be used in addition to anti-hypertensive medications, not as a substitute.

Potential limitations

The study did have some limitations, the researchers acknowledged.

The sample size was relatively small, consisting of 11 middle-aged adults with obesity and hypertension. It was also a two-week period, which means researchers could measure only short-term changes.

The study also lacked a control group or randomization, so it couldn't prove that the blood-pressure improvements were caused by more consistent bedtimes or by other lifestyle factors, such as diet, stress or medication changes. Larger, longer-term studies are needed to confirm the findings.

Anyone considering changes to their sleep schedule for blood-pressure benefits should first speak with a doctor.