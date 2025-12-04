Pirro calls suspected DC pipe bomber ‘quiet,’ reveals insight into his ‘low-key’ personal life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro revealed insight into the personal life of the suspect in connection to pipe bombs planted in Washington, D.C., and what the FBI found in his home on "The Ingraham Angle."

Federal authorities arrested 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. of Virginia on Thursday morning after a nearly five-year-long investigation involving "millions of pieces of data."

"This is a guy who kind of has a very low-key life. He lives with his mother," Pirro told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

"He was always wearing his headphones. He would take his dog out. He'd go to the 7-Eleven. He was very low-key, low-profile," she added.

"He's that quiet individual that you would never imagine could put a pipe bomb, put it together," Pirro said.

Cole is suspected of planting two pipe bombs near the RNC and DNC’s headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021, just as thousands of rioters moved toward the Capitol a few blocks away to protest 2020 election results.

Surveillance footage released by the FBI shows a suspect placing the two explosive devices by the buildings in Washington, D.C.

"Cell phone pings that connected with the defendant walking along that area with the video that we had," Pirro revealed.

The explosives found hours later by law enforcement were determined by the FBI to be "viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death."

Cole was surveilled by authorities prior to his arrest, Pirro said.

"He was just a very low-key person that you would never expect — not a lot of social media," she told Fox News.

Cole is sitting in federal custody facing charges of using an explosive device, though more could be added, authorities said.

"His closest friends are his family. He lives with his mom and his sisters. He would go to work for a few hours a day. His father had a bail bondsman company," Pirro told Fox News.

She discussed what law enforcement found in the suspect’s home upon searching it Thursday morning.

"They found a lot of other products and pieces for pipe bombs," Pirro said.

"He was into this, very much into this."

She said Cole had been purchasing bomb-making materials since 2019.

Pirro credited the Trump administration with "reinvigorating" the investigation and accused Biden’s team of not making it a priority.

"This case was solved because of President Trump and this administration making it a priority," she said. "The well-being of any society depends upon whether or not people feel safe. And people feel safe when we do — and we will — make the criminal accountable, and that's what we did."