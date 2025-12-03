Government lifts Wi-Fi ban in secretive 'quiet zone' amid observatory tourism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A highly restrictive area in Green Bank, West Virginia, has introduced Wi-Fi for the first time ever — with visitors continuing to check out the secretive community.

Dubbed the Quiet Zone, the area is home to the U.S. National Science Foundation Green Bank Observatory (NSF GBO).

The observatory houses the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope. There is a 13,000 square mile radius around the GBO that limits cell towers and antenna heights — and requires coordination for transmissions, even microwave links.

The observatory, built in 1956, operates 24 hours a day.

In August, the GBO announced that Green Bank Elementary and Middle School, located next to the observatory’s telescope, would be allowed to begin using Wi-Fi.

Residents and businesses may also use 2.4GHz Wi-Fi in the Quiet Zone.

"The radio frequencies that Wi-Fi use[s] to connect with phones, tablets and other devices are the same type of wavelengths emitted by objects in space," a press release notes.

"When Wi-Fi is on at the same time, these frequencies overlap — and hide — what the scientists are looking for," it adds.

Anthony Remijan, NSF GBO director, said in a press release the organization is trying to balance scientific operations with the modern-day reality of Wi-Fi.

"When these Quiet Zones were created in the late 1950s, by the Federal Communications Commission and the state of West Virginia, officials could not have predicted the technology using radio wavelengths that are almost an essential part of our daily lives," said Remijan.

National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) public information manager Jill Malusky told Fox News Digital that while the area hasn't seen an immediate rise in visitors, the public science center hosts about 50,000 visitors a year.

"Observatory leadership worked with the [school’s] principal and vice principal on this [recent] change. Information was given to the school IT staff from our [National Radio Quiet Zone] staff for the school staff to implement," said Malusky.

Upon arrival at the observatory, visitors must disable all wireless signals on mobile phones and other smart devices.

Guests can learn about how radio astronomy teaches scientists about the universe while exploring interactive exhibits.

They can also see inside GBO’s historic telescopes.

The observatory's grounds are free and open to the public every day from sunrise to sunset, the venue notes on its website. Guests are "welcome to explore our trails or take a self-guided tour of our site."

In addition to what's offered on site, "Green Bank staff travel around the country and around the world to take part in educational programs and to talk about the science and technology" of the observatory.