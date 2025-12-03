University of Utah spends $400K a year on ‘Dignity Index’ scoring political speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Utah has launched a program called "The Dignity Index" that rates how statements sound during political or social disagreement on an eight-point scale.

Formally announced in October, according to The Daily Utah Chronicle, the Index is expected to cost $400,000 every year for equipment as well as personnel for the program.

According to the University of Utah, the Index is an "eight-point scale that measures how people talk to each other when they disagree—ranging from ONE, which shows total contempt for the other side, to EIGHT, which shows dignity to everyone, no matter what."

Tami Pyfer, chief external affairs officer and co-creator of the Dignity Index, said on a university page that the program was started "as a pilot to establish the validity of the Dignity Index itself has grown into an initiative with touch points in 25 states."

The partnership between the University of Utah and Project UNITE, a nonprofit which created The Dignity Index, initially began in 2022 when the University of Utah used the Index "to use the Dignity Index to score political speech in Utah’s congressional mid-term elections."

A "youth edition" of The Dignity Index talks about "building skills for dignified disagreement" and also scores speech on an eight-point scale, with a one being, "We have to hurt those people; they deserve it," a four progressing to, "We’re better than those people; they don’t really belong," and an eight being, "Each one of us is precious and irreplaceable, so we should treat each other with dignity, no matter what."

According to Meghan Monroe, senior program associate of K-12 Education at Project UNITE, which created The Dignity Index, the youth edition of the Dignity Index "can be applied to the programs and practices already happening in schools, like those promoting Active Listening and Empathy, which encourage open dialogue where everyone – educators, students, and parents – feels heard, affirming the dignity of each person."

She also said it can be used in "Restorative Practices, which help rebuild relationships and address conflicts with dignity, compassion, and understanding; and Inclusive Resources, which recognize the diverse perspectives and cultural backgrounds students bring to school."

Natalie Gochnour, director of the Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the university "prioritizes dignity. As stated in our core values, 'We care deeply about our students, patients, society and world, and recognize the inherent dignity of all people.' In addition to dignity, we simultaneously affirm the bedrock value of freedom of expression and the pursuit of truth as fundamental and non-negotiable rights on campus and in the community."

Gochnour added, "Together, these three ideals – the inherent worth of all people, the pursuit of truth, and right to express opinions and ideas — create an environment for speech to flourish and society to prosper."

"We often pair these ideals together because too often, contempt – the opposite of dignity – suppresses speech and learning. When people experience contempt, they often self-censor, or worse, bite back with even more disdain," Gochnour said. "When people self-censor or fall into a spiral of contempt, communication falters. People eventually stop talking, listening, and learning. Without communication, problems worsen; civil society suffers. There’s a better way and the University of Utah stands ready to lead out. The Dignity Initiative is a privately funded endeavor at the University of Utah to reduce contempt and inspire free speech. In partnership with UNITE, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the U prepares research on dignity scholarship, shares insights on dignity practices, and pioneers a tool known as the Dignity Index to measure how we treat each other when we disagree."

Gochnour also said that participation is "entirely voluntary."