Why 2026 should terrify Republicans after Tennessee special election

As the old saying goes, "Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades," and the GOP is certainly breathing a sigh of relief coming out of Tuesday night’s special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District.

Republican Matt Van Epps defeated Democrat Aftyn Behn by nine points in a race that received a great deal of national attention in recent weeks.

That relief, however, will be short-lived upon further analysis because President Trump carried Tennessee's 7th by more than 20 points just a year ago, and the district hasn’t elected a Democrat to Congress in more than four decades.

Despite millions in outside GOP spending, direct on-the-ground involvement from Speaker Johnson and President Trump, last night’s results represent a 13-point shift toward the Democrats compared to 2024.

For Republicans who spent the last month downplaying Democratic overperformance statewide in Virginia and New Jersey and in key elections in traditionally friendlier territories in Georgia, Texas and Mississippi, last night should be a wake-up call for Team Red.

Here are five key takeaways from the results and what they mean for next year’s battle for Congress come November.

Democrats lost the race, but they continue to win the argument

Earlier this week, appearing on "Fox & Friends," Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett declared that this "special election shouldn’t be this close, but it is." Burchett is right. This is a ruby red Republican district that last sent a Democrat to Congress during the Reagan administration. Republicans poured more than $3 million into this race and deployed every tried-and-true attack line from calling Behn "an anti-Tennessee radical progressive" to "defund the police," and Van Epps barely scraped by.

Democrats have been consistently performing better in key off-year elections throughout 2025. With Behn’s 13-point improvement over 2024 results, Team Blue has overperformed in 220 out of 248 races — nearly 90% — compared with just one year ago.

The GOP retirement crisis just got a lot worse

It’s important to remember why last night’s special election was held in the first place. Rep. Mark Green, who had served in this seat since 2019 and chaired the House Homeland Security Committee, abruptly announced last June he was leaving Congress to pursue a private sector job almost certainly with better pay, less travel and easier hours.

Already this year, 44 lawmakers — more than 1 in 10 — have announced they are not seeking election or, in Green’s case, have already retired, with the majority of them being members of the House GOP caucus. Given Tuesday night’s results and the uncertainty of mid-cycle redistricting, that retirement trend is likely to increase, giving Democrats the advantage of competing in more open seat races.

It's the "affordability" argument, stupid

In 2024, President Trump won the economic argument over Vice President Harris with many voters believing he would tackle inflation on day one. The electorate had grown tired of "Bidenomics" and rosier pictures of an economy where real Americans were struggling with rising costs, affordable healthcare and housing.

We are nearly a year into the Trump administration, and the economic paradigm has shifted with the president’s standing on economic issues underwater. In our own Fox News polling from last month, 76% of voters rated the economy as "not so good" or "poor" with just 38% approving of the president’s handling of the economy.

In Tennessee, Behn talked constantly about affordability, inflation and tariffs, taking a play out of the successful messaging playbook employed by the Spanberger and Sherrill campaigns focused on kitchen table economics. Voters want tangible solutions to real-world economic hardships, and Democrats have learned how to meet the moment while President Trump doubled down in Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that "the word ‘affordability’ is a Democrat scam."

The 2026 House battlefield just expanded for Democrats – dramatically

Tuesday night’s results build on the narrative that Democrats are overperforming in races, not by single digits, but by double-digits, even in Trump plus-20 territory. While some pundits will dismiss the results because of the nature of special elections, it’s worth noting that voter turnout was nearly identical to the last midterm election for this district in 2022.

Just as 2018 expanded the map thanks to normal midterm trends and anti-MAGA energy, 2026 may be shaping up to do the same. There are approximately 50 GOP House members serving in districts that the president won by 14 points or less, roughly comparable to Tuesday’s vote total.

For years, Democrats largely surrendered rural and deeply red areas, focusing almost exclusively on urban and suburban districts. But 2025 has indicated a different strategy: Organize and compete everywhere as Democrats are "all gas and no brakes heading into next year," according to DNC Chairman Ken Martin.

The midterms are shaping up to be a referendum, and the GOP isn’t ready

The GOP’s electoral problems are compounding. The president’s standing, generic congressional polling and shrinking margins in deeply red turf all should be a wake-up call to Republican members and strategists.

Recent infighting among leadership, as evidenced by this week’s spat between Speaker Johnson and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a member of his own leadership team, further drags down GOP prospects. Without a clear message on the economy, voters will continue to see dysfunction from a Washington completely controlled by Republicans and blame the majority party.

Democrats don’t need to win places like Tennessee's 7th Congressional District in 2026 to take back the majority. They just need to get close. On Tuesday, they did far more than that.

