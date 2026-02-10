Person detained for questioning in Nancy Guthrie case has been released and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Person detained for questioning in Nancy Guthrie case has been released

2. Trump tells Kudlow that the US 'should have the lowest interest rates in the world’

3. Nine killed, dozens injured in shooting at Canadian school and home, police say

MAJOR HEADLINES

TEHRAN THREAT — Trump set to meet Netanyahu to discuss ongoing Iran nuclear negotiations. Continue reading …

'VILE' — Dem Rep's 'total meltdown' in heated hearing with ICE director sparks viral outrage. Continue reading …

CASH COW — American-born Olympian competing for China under fire after Trump comments. Continue reading …

BALLOT BUST — FBI investigates ballot 'improprieties' after Trump appointee flags Georgia county issues. Continue reading …

PROTECTING SPEECH — Democratic lawmakers avoid charges after urging troops to refuse illegal orders. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'CIVICS LESSON’ — Republican shocked after anti-ICE sheriff stumped by basic government question. Continue reading …

HOUSE OF CARDS — Top Dem presidential hopeful accused of 'Biden-level' lie about his past. Continue reading …

MONEY INVASION — Billions in foreign money flows to American advocacy groups through 'unchecked' loophole. Continue reading …

'NO VIABLE PATH' — Antonio Delgado withdraws from New York governor race after Mamdani backs Hochul. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FAITH OVERY FURY — Arizona taco shop swamped with hate after free meals for ICE. Continue reading …

NOW OR NEVER — Nikki Haley urges Trump to make Iran action a 'legacy-defining moment' before leaving office. Continue reading …

WAKE-UP CALL — New York Times reverses course on marijuana safety as daily users surge to 18 million. Continue reading …

JUDGE ON TRIAL — Supreme Court justice defends Grammys attendance as senator calls for investigation. Continue reading …

OPINION

JOE ABRAHAM – Gov. Pritzker ignored my letter — after his sanctuary policies killed my daughter. Continue reading …

BOB MCCLURE – Gradually, then suddenly, blue state America is heading for financial disaster. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

GROUNDED — FAA halts all flights at El Paso International Airport for 10 days for ‘special security reasons.’ Continue reading …

GROSS BUT TRUE – Human waste in Roman medicine? First physical evidence found in ancient vessel causes 'immense excitement'. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on leading ladies and music milestones. Take the quiz here …

CUTTING TIES – Prince William breaks royal code to distance himself from ‘despicable’ uncle Andrew. Continue reading …

CAN YOU TOP THIS? – Invasive reptile meat shows up in a favorite food. See video ...

WATCH

KASH PATEL – Brilliant partnership led to new footage in Guthrie investigation. See video …

HARVEY LEVIN – Behavior of alleged suspect in door cam does not align with sophistication of ransom letter. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to learn how billions in taxpayer dollars are lost each year to fraud and improper payments—and whether Congress can rein in the waste. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

