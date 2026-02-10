Democratic congresswoman sparks online outrage over 'deranged' question to ICE director about 'going to hell'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver, who is currently facing charges related to interfering with ICE officers at a detention facility, is facing strong pushback online over her line of questioning to ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons in a heated hearing Tuesday.

"How do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?" McIver asked Lyons during a hearing in which Democrats lashed out on multiple occasions against ICE and President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda in general while highlighting the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both killed by federal immigration agents during altercations in Minneapolis in recent weeks.

Lyons responded, "I'm not going to entertain that question."

"Of course not," McIver said back. "Do you think you're going to hell?"

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Andrew Garbarino interjected and reminded members of the "standards of decorum," prompting McIver to respond by saying, "Mr. Chairman, I'm just asking a question. You guys are always talking about religion and the Bible."

Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X that audible groans could be heard in the room over McIver's questions.

The exchange quickly went viral on social media, where conservatives took issue with McIver’s comments.

House Republicans, in a post on X , called the situation a "total meltdown" from McIver.

"Why the HELL hasn’t she been kicked off her committees??!" conservative commentator Nick Sortor posted on X.

The Trump War Room account called McIver "deranged" in a post on X , adding, "What a freak!"

"This exchange is a low point in Congressional history," America First New Jersey Chairman Mike Crispi posted on X.

"This woman is completely bonkers, even for a Democrat," conservative commentator Dave Rubin posted on X.

"Isn’t this the lady who’s charged with assaulting federal agents?" Red State writer Bonchie posted on X.

"These people are vile," Townhall writer Amy Curtis posted on X.

"ICE Derangement Syndrome is a real thing in today’s Democratic Party," GOP Sen. Jim Banks posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to McIver’s office for comment.

McIver, who represents New Jersey's 10th Congressional District, is facing a three-count federal indictment stemming from a May 9, 2025, incident at the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark.