Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Discovery

Human waste in Roman medicine? First physical evidence found in ancient vessel causes 'immense excitement'

Researchers found residue containing human waste mixed with thyme and olive oil in ancient vessel

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London Video

Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London

London researchers have reconstructed a large Roman wall plaster collection, revealing 1,800-year-old frescoes that decorated a high-status building. (Source: MOLA)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Researchers recently unveiled proof that Romans used a surprising ingredient in their medical treatments — and it's far from sanitary.

The research focuses on a vessel that was unearthed in Pergamon, originally a Greek city that was conquered by the Romans in 133 B.C. The site is now located in İzmir Province, in western Turkey.

While the vessel appeared ordinary, it was later found to have served a medical purpose. Researchers identified "dark brownish flakes" in the residue — which were determined to be fecal matter.

HAUNTING ANCIENT BATTLE TRUMPET UNEARTHED IN LANDSCAPE TIED TO LEGENDARY QUEEN

In a study published in the April 2026 edition of the Journal of Archaeological Sciences, researchers argued that the residue is the first "direct chemical evidence for the medicinal use of fecal matter in Greco-Roman antiquity."

It's not exactly a surprise that fecal matter was used in ancient Roman medicine, said Cenker Atila, an archaeology professor at Sivas Cumhuriyet University in Turkey and co-author of the study.

Brown flakes from vessel next to ruins of Pergamon

Researchers say residue found in an ancient Roman-era vessel, seen left, provides the first chemical proof of medicinal fecal use. Ruined columns in Pergamon are shown on the right. (Cenker Atila; LTL/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

The practice was "already known from ancient sources," the expert told Fox News Digital.

Yet "despite these references, there had long been debate about whether such treatments were actually used in practice. By discovering this substance in [famous physician] Galen’s own city — and identifying the very remedy he described — we were able to put an end to those doubts."

'HUGELY EXCITING' PREHISTORIC ARTIFACTS UNCOVERED DURING HUNT FOR LONG-LOST IRISH CASTLE

Atila found the vessels in the storage of the Bergama Museum in Bergama, Turkey, while doing research on a separate project.

After noticing that some of the glasses contained residues, he went back with his colleagues to collect the material.

"This find represents the first archaeological evidence of a medicine that we know was used during the Roman period."

"While working on the Pergamon Museum glassware project, we expected we might uncover an ancient cosmetic or medicinal substance," said Atila.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"However, finding the very remedy described by Galen himself was both a great surprise and a source of immense excitement."

Portrait of Galen next to researcher working with vessel

Physician Galen is shown at left. "Finding the very remedy described by Galen himself was both a great surprise and a source of immense excitement for us," said the researchers.  (Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Cenker Atila)

The residue was found in a vessel called a unguentarium, typically used to contain perfumes — but Atila said that it appears to have been repurposed as a medicine bottle.

He worked with his colleagues — chemist İlker Demirbolat and medical historian Rana Babaç Çelebi — to analyze the contents further. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The residue contained human feces mixed with thyme and olive oil.

"Because we are well acquainted with ancient textual sources, we immediately recognized this as a medicinal preparation used by the famous physician Galen," the archaeologist said.

Vessel where residue was found

The residue was found in a Roman-era glass vessel known as an unguentarium, typically used for perfumes but repurposed for medicine. (Cenker Atila)

"We therefore proceeded to publish our findings without delay."

The thyme was used to mask the smell of human waste, as well as for its antibacterial properties, Atila said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

And for those wondering whether it still smells today — Atila said it doesn’t.

"When we opened the bottle, we did not encounter any noticeable smell," he said. 

Galen teaching a class

The vessel was found in Pergamon, a city historically associated with Galen's medical work. (Leemage/Corbis via Getty Images)

"This find represents the first archaeological evidence of a medicine that we know was used during the Roman period."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also said that the research proves that all archaeological finds — even seemingly ordinary ones — "should be examined with great care, as any object may contain material of substantial scientific importance."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue