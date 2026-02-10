Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dismisses GOP concerns about 'impartiality' after attending Grammys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson defended her attendance at the Grammy Awards during her Tuesday appearance on "The View" after criticism that it impugned her impartiality.

Jackson attended the 2026 Grammy Awards after she was nominated for the audiobook version of her memoir, "Lovely One."

The show became a divisive topic when multiple celebrities spoke out about politics, such as Bad Bunny, who condemned President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts while accepting the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album, declaring, "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans." Singer Billie Eilish declared, "F--- ICE" and that the U.S. was on "stolen land."

"So, you know some Republicans have criticized the fact that you were even there," co-host Joy Behar noted to Jackson. "Given the sort of hot potato political thing with Bad Bunny, etc., they didn't think you should be there. In fact, Senator Marsha Blackburn has called for an investigation into your impartiality. So do you have any response to that?"

"Well, I mean, when you are in public life, criticism, you know, is part of the job. I'm sure all of you have faced it," the justice said. "Another part of the job, actually my job, is public outreach and education. When the justices are on recess, which is what we are doing right now, we really have an opportunity to go out into the community in various different ways."

The night contained several political messages from winners that drew cheers, and critics charged that Jackson's presence in the audience was inappropriate.

"While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely — if ever — have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric," Blackburn wrote in a letter to Roberts.

"I was actually in LA because of a moot court that I was doing at around the same time," Jackson said, "and it just so happened that I got nominated for this Grammy, and I was already going to be there, and I thought, ‘This is a great opportunity to highlight my work in this way and to see what's happening at the Grammys.’"

"Let's not forget the fact that you were nominated," Goldberg said, sparking applause. "You know, and had no way of knowing what anyone's speech was going to be."

"That's right," Jackson said.

"I would say Ms. Blackburn is snowflake-ian," Goldberg said.

"That's her new word," co-host Sara Haines joked.

Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed in 2022. She is considered part of the court's minority bloc of three liberal justices.