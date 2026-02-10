FBI reviewing Fulton County vote-count ‘deficiencies,’ court docs reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is investigating Fulton County’s handling of the 2020 election, according to newly filed search warrant affidavits outlining alleged ballot irregularities and record-keeping failures.

The FBI special agent who wrote the affidavits, which were filed Tuesday in federal court by the Department of Justice, described a wide-ranging probe into missing ballot images, inconsistent recount totals and chain-of-custody problems, raising allegations long leveled by President Donald Trump and his base.

The agent, Hugh Evans of the FBI Atlanta Field Office, said in the affidavits that physical ballots were needed to determine whether the irregularities were administrative errors or intentional.

Evans said the FBI investigation originated from a referral the bureau received from Kurt Olsen, who is described as a Trump-appointed director of election security and integrity.

The affidavits come after the FBI executed court-authorized search warrants at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in January and explain the probable cause used to justify the warrants.

