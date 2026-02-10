Expand / Collapse search
FBI

FBI reviewing Fulton County vote-count ‘deficiencies,’ court docs reveal

Search warrant affidavits detail allegations of missing ballot images, inconsistent recount totals and chain-of-custody problems

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
Leavitt calls out media’s Fulton County outrage after years of pushing Russia interference claims Video

Leavitt calls out media’s Fulton County outrage after years of pushing Russia interference claims

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at media outlets questioning the FBI seizing ballots and other documents related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia.

The FBI is investigating Fulton County’s handling of the 2020 election, according to newly filed search warrant affidavits outlining alleged ballot irregularities and record-keeping failures.

The FBI special agent who wrote the affidavits, which were filed Tuesday in federal court by the Department of Justice, described a wide-ranging probe into missing ballot images, inconsistent recount totals and chain-of-custody problems, raising allegations long leveled by President Donald Trump and his base.

The agent, Hugh Evans of the FBI Atlanta Field Office, said in the affidavits that physical ballots were needed to determine whether the irregularities were administrative errors or intentional.

Fulton County Elections Hub and Operation Center

Ballots arrive at the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operation Center on election night on Nov. 5, 2024 in Fairburn, Ga. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Evans said the FBI investigation originated from a referral the bureau received from Kurt Olsen, who is described as a Trump-appointed director of election security and integrity.

The affidavits come after the FBI executed court-authorized search warrants at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in January and explain the probable cause used to justify the warrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

