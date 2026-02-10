Active shooter incident confirmed at Canadian high school, at least 1 suspect found dead: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tumbler Ridge Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed an active shooter incident Tuesday at Tumber Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, with at least one suspect found dead.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital the "original suspect" is believed to have been found dead, but they are working to determine if there was a second suspect involved and the total number of victims.

"We have no confirmation at this time on the number of individuals injured or requiring assistance," Tumbler Ridge RCMP wrote in a statement.

Police remain on the scene and have issued a localized police emergency alert.

Those in the Tumbler Ridge area are asked to stay inside, lock their doors and refrain from leaving their homes or businesses.

Additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighboring detachments, along with the North District Emergency Response Team.

In a message on its website, the Peace River South School District said it is "aware of a lockdown and secure and hold at Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Tumbler Ridge Elementary schools."

"We are asking people to have patience as we work with the RCMP," school officials wrote.

Peace River South MLA Larry Neufeld released a statement on social media noting he is on the way to the scene.

"I am aware of the active shooter situation currently unfolding in Tumbler Ridge, and my thoughts are with residents as this situation continues to develop," Neufeld wrote. "I have been in direct contact with the Solicitor General to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources are being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders."

"Public safety is the absolute priority. I urge everyone in the area to follow RCMP instructions, remain sheltered, and rely only on official updates," he continued. "I am leaving Victoria immediately to return to my riding to be on the ground and available to support the community in any way needed. I will continue to stay closely engaged as this situation evolves."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.