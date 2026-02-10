Hochul primary challenger Antonio Delgado ends campaign for New York governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado announced Tuesday he is ending his campaign for governor of New York, saying he "concluded that there simply is no viable path forward."

The withdrawal comes just days after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed Delgado’s boss, Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she runs for re-election. Delgado would have challenged Hochul in the Democratic primary this year.

"I’ve decided to end my campaign for Governor of New York. After much consideration, I’ve concluded that there simply is no viable path forward," Delgado said in a statement on Tuesday.

"And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable, and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers. I will also support Democrats in our effort to hold the line against Trump and take back our democracy," he added.

MAMDANI BACKS HOCHUL IN MOVE THAT COULD RESHAPE NEW YORK GOVERNOR RACE

"I do not make this decision lightly, particularly given that so many have poured their belief into our campaign and are desperate to be given a voice," Delgado also said, adding, "Ultimately, this decision for me comes down to my belief that to walk with purpose, is to walk with love."

Following Delgado's announcement, Hochul campaign communications director Sarafina Chitika told Fox News Digital, "Governor Hochul has spent all year uniting her big-tent party around a vision for affordability and safety for every New York family."

"Thanks to her leadership, our campaign and our party are strong and ready to defeat Donald Trump and his enablers up and down the ballot, take back the House, and hand Bruce Blakeman yet another loss this November," Chitika added. "Donald Trump and Bruce Blakeman are united in their efforts to raise costs on working families, send masked ICE agents into our streets to terrorize innocent communities, and wage war on New York kids. Our party is now just as united to stop them."

HOCHUL RUNNING MATE VOTED TO ALLOW NONCITIZEN VOTING IN NYC ELECTIONS

Last week, Delgado named former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, as his running mate in an effort to beef up his support among progressives.

Delgado launched his bid for governor in June, a rare instance of a lieutenant governor taking on a sitting governor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Hochul had backed Mamdani last September as the Democratic Party's mayoral nominee battled former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in the general election mayoral showdown.