Declassified Apollo moon docs describe unexplained mysteries, UFO lights 'like the fourth of July'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Declassified transcripts from two Apollo missions show astronauts repeatedly describing unexplained lights and objects while orbiting and walking on the moon.

The Pentagon on Friday released transcripts and photos from two NASA Apollo missions as part of a broader disclosure of dozens of photos and documents detailing UFO sightings it has documented since the 1950s.

The trove of documents reporting UFO and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) sightings comes in compliance with a directive from President Donald Trump aimed at increasing government transparency around reported UFO sightings, all of which remain unsolved. Tens of millions of documents are being combed through and will be released on a rolling basis.

UFO EXPERT SAYS TRUMP'S DECLASSIFICATION COULD EXPOSE POSSIBLE 'COVER-UP' SPANNING DECADES

The documents include technical transcripts and photos from Apollo 12 in 1969 and Apollo 17 in 1972, capturing moments in which crews discussed strange flashes, moving lights and unidentified phenomena against the stark lunar horizon.

The release includes six photos taken by Apollo 12 mission astronauts on the moon's surface, revealing unidentified and oddly shaped lights appearing in the sky. In one of the photos, there are a total of five UFOs identified.

A four-page transcript from the mission unveils one of the astronauts' accounts of what he was witnessing, telling command about the lights he saw in the dark sky.

He described that the lights were "sailing off into space."

EXPLOSIVE NEW DOCUMENTARY PROBES '80-YEAR GLOBAL COVERUP' OF UFO SECRETS

"I was thinking they're dropping off from my water boiler, but it looks like some of those things are escaping the moon. They really haul out of here and just press off at the stars."

The astronaut described that the lights were "pulsing every second." Command suggested that the phenomenon was a likely electromagnetic interference, which can occur by both man-made and natural sources.

A 16-page transcript from the Apollo 17 mission detailed how the astronauts saw lights from their window which resembled "Fourth of July."

"They're very jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling," one of the astronauts described.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Another astronaut recounted how when he was trying to sleep he saw bright "peripheral horizon-type things" which made it difficult to sleep.

"The last one I remember before falling asleep — was the fact that there was a very bright spot that flashed right between my eyes like a very bright headlight — like a train coming at you, only with a flash," the astronaut said.

More UAP files were made available at WAR.GOV/UFO.

Fox News' Peter Doocy and Fox News Digital's Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.