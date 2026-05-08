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Apollo 11

Declassified Apollo mission UFO files challenge long-running Moon landing conspiracy theories

Trump directed release of records at WAR.GOV/UFO as part of broader federal effort on unidentified anomalous phenomena

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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War Department releases previously classified UFO files Video

War Department releases previously classified UFO files

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on released UFO files from the War Department that include videos of unidentified aerial phenomena on ‘America Reports.’

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Newly declassified government files detailing "UFO" sightings during NASA’s Apollo missions are challenging long-running conspiracy theories that the Moon landings were staged.

The conspiracy theories — which claim NASA faked the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969, and subsequent missions to win the Space Race, often alleging the events were filmed in a studio — have persisted for decades.

The newly released files, however, provide additional context and previously unpublished material from the missions, including astronaut transcripts and archival imagery.

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Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. walking near the lunar module on the moon

Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, walks near the lunar module during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the moon on July 20, 1969. (Nasa/Getty Images)

In the documents, astronauts describe observing flashes of light, drifting particles and distant objects while traveling to and from the Moon.

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In Apollo 17 transcripts, crew members reported seeing "very bright particles or fragments" near the spacecraft and discussed possible explanations, including debris such as ice, paint or components from the Saturn V rocket.

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The observations were recorded alongside routine communications with Mission Control, including navigation updates, system checks and maneuver planning.

Three dots in the sky as seen from the surface of the moon

A photo from the Apollo 17 moon landing that highlights three dots in the sky as seen from the moon's surface. (Department of War)

Apollo 11 spacecraft orbiting the moon during NASA mission

The Apollo 11 spacecraft orbits the moon during NASA's 1969 mission, marking a significant milestone in space exploration. (The Pentagon)

Apollo 12 transcripts include similar accounts, with astronauts describing "particles of light" and later discussing the possibility that they were observing debris illuminated by onboard equipment.

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In another Apollo 17 exchange, an astronaut reported seeing a brief flash on the lunar surface near the Grimaldi crater. Mission Control asked the crew to identify the location on a map.

Officials have said the descriptions reflect observations made at the time and do not include conclusions about the nature of the phenomena.

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NASA rocket on launch pad preparing for moon mission

NASA is shifting its focus to build a permanent lunar base as part of its moon exploration program. (Austin DeSisto/NurPhoto)

The documents form part of a broader federal effort to release records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena. Additional materials are expected to be released on a rolling basis.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday. "GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

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More UAP files were made available at WAR.GOV/UFO

Fox News' Peter Doocy and Fox News Digital's Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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