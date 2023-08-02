Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NO UNCERTAIN TERMS – Pence leaves no doubt after Trump indicted in Jan. 6 case, issues fiery statement blasting ex-president. Continue reading …

DAY IN COURT – Suspect charged with attacking Paul Pelosi to appear before a judge today ahead of his trial. Continue reading …

SHOOTING DAGGERS – Suspected Gilgo Beach killer scowls in court as prosecutors detail ‘voluminous’ evidence. Continue reading …

ECONOMIC ADDRESS – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen scheduled to deliver remarks on Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in Virginia on Wednesday. Continue reading …

‘DEATH BY MISADVENTURE’ – Search for Goldman Sachs staffer who vanished after concert comes to tragic end. Continue reading …

‘SMOKING GUN’ – Congressman details explosive testimony from Hunter Biden's former business partner. Continue reading …

READY OR NOT? – DeSantis reveals reaction he's gotten from VP Harris' office after challenging her to debate. Continue reading …

‘A POLITICAL MOVE’ – Chicago alderman outraged over new law allowing migrants to become police officers. Continue reading …

‘OUTRAGEOUS ABUSE OF POWER' – Republicans react to 'shameful' indictment of Trump. Continue reading …

‘FULL OF SH—’ – Bill Maher blasts blue cities over handling of homeless, migrants: 'Stop the posturing.' Continue reading …

‘NOTHING ILLEGAL’ ABOUT POLITICIZING INDICTMENT – CNN legal analyst lectures Georgia judge calling out Trump. Continue reading …

‘INSENSITIVE’ POSTS – Warner Bros. issues apology after Japan hits ‘extremely regrettable' Barbenheimer tweets. Continue reading …

ELECTORATE HAS ITS SAY – Voters talk to New York Times about Biden’s ‘worrying’ ‘glitches’ and call president ‘less mentally capable.’ Continue reading …

EMMA WATERS – AI will fuel disturbing ‘build-a-child’ industry. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – If Republicans want to impeach Biden, it's these three ways or nothing. Continue reading …

KENNY XU – One Supreme Court decision, two different responses reveal who really respects the law. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Trump charges are a complete embarrassment. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden's 'weaponized' DOJ has officially gone full banana republic. Continue reading …

BOOK IT – Nationwide 'See You at the Library’ Aug. 5 book event already experiencing pushback, dissent. Continue reading …

‘HOWLS OF OUTRAGE’ – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes climate activists see the in bold move for energy independence. Continue reading …

SEISMIC SHIFT – High school boys and girls heading in opposite directions politically, survey shows. Continue reading …

DOWN THE DRAIN – SWAT team destroyed man’s Los Angeles print shop — now he’s taking the city to court. Coninue reading …

TOO CUTE: Watch two tapirs reunite at zoo. See video …

WATCH: San Francisco police union chief blames defund movement for city's lawlessness. See video …

WATCH: Migrants fill sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel. See video …

"Biden's now weaponized, politicized DOJ has just indicted his chief political rival. That is Donald Trump, yet again on completely bogus charges related to January 6 out of the great venue of Washington, D.C. … This is an incredibly weak, baseless, convoluted indictment."

– SEAN HANNITY

