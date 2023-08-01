LAURA INGRAHAM: The Trump charges are a complete embarrassment

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls special counsel Jack Smith "just another political hack" after former President Donald Trump's four-count indictment on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I read through this so-called January 6 charging document indicting Donald Trump on four counts: two counts of obstruction, two counts of conspiracy. This is a complete embarrassment.

At this point, they might as well hang a banner over that main entrance to the Department of Justice building tonight, covering the credo with "Biden 2024." Now, if this Democrat special counsel Jack Smith was ever a serious lawyer, well, he lost that distinction tonight. He now has the sole distinction of being just another political hack…

Why did Jack Smith decide to hand down this absurd political diatribe today? I'm sure the timing is purely coincidental. Now, not only is Biden at 40% approval alone now in that new CBS poll, he's plummeting in the polls against Trump — basically even across the country — and Trump is dominating, meanwhile, in the GOP primary. It doesn't look like anyone's going to be able to stop him right now. But after yesterday's Devon Archer testimony , we now can all see with our own eyes that Joe Biden is wobbling under the weight of his own long-standing corruption.