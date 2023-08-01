Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann scowls in court as prosecutors detail ‘voluminous’ evidence

Prosecutors Tuesday described a massive amount of evidence they have to turn over to accused Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann and his defense team.

At the brief hearing, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Santino Martino told the court that they would hand over 8 terabytes of data by Sept. 27, as Heuermann, wearing handcuffs, a black jacket and a blue shirt, looked on stone-faced.

The evidence includes 2,500 pages of documents, crime scene photos, autopsy reports and over 100 hours of video surveillance, Martino said.

Heuermann, 59, was arrested July 13 for the murders of sex workers Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22, whose bodies were found days apart on a stretch of Gilgo Beach in 2010.

HOW ‘UNTRACEABLE’ BURNER PHONES HELPED POLICE BUST ALLEGED GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLER

The unassuming architect, who ran his own firm in Midtown Manhattan, is also the prime suspect in the slaying of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney sat in the courtroom with the victims' relatives, then gave a press conference describing the "voluminous" amount of evidence investigators had collected over 13 years.

REX HEUERMANN'S WIFE PICTURED FOR FIRST TIME AS SHE FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM GILGO BEACH SERIAL SLAYING SUSPECT

Heuermann's defense lawyer, Michael Brown, told reporters that he's "not trying the case in the press" and that his client maintains his innocence.

Heuermann allegedly lived a double life. By day, he was a successful businessman, devoted husband and father to two children.

By night, he was allegedly a predator who terrorized sex workers and their families for his sick gratification.

Officials have said that his family knew nothing of his twisted predilections and were gobsmacked by the allegations.

Heuermann's crushed wife, who filed for divorce after his arrest, spoke exclusively to The New York Post on Monday.

Asa Ellerup, 59, said she had lived in the Massapequa home with Heuermann, their two children, Christopher Sheridan, 33, who has special-needs, and their daughter Victoria Heuermann, 26, who had worked at her father's architecture firm.

They're shocked and devastated by the accusations against Heuermann, Ellerup said.

"My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults, but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities, and he cried himself to sleep," she told The Post.

WATCH 'GRIM TIDE' ON FOX NATION

After Heuermann's arrest, his family was booted from the Massapequa home for two weeks while investigators searched for evidence.

They tore apart every room and dug up the backyard, destroying furniture and keepsakes, Ellerup said. Photos show a bathtub with the side cut out and a chunk of tile missing from the floor.

The family returned to the home a few days ago, and Ellerup recalled her daughter saying she feels "not human" living in the destruction left behind.

Ellerup’s lawyer, Bob Macedonio, clarified, "She meant what they’ve done to them and the family is not even human. They were just complete animals. They treated them like animals."

REX HEUERMANN'S PECULIAR CONNECTION TO ‘MANORVILLE BUTCHER’ AND VICTIMS' SCATTERED BODY PARTS

Ellerup added that even though the house is in complete disarray, "It's the only thing I got."

She tried to explain the situation to her special-needs son. "He’s so distraught and doesn’t understand, and as a mother, I have no answers for him," Ellerup told the Post.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty July 14 and has denied the charges through his lawyer. The murders, dubbed the Gilgo Four, had long baffled investigators.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2022, a task force took a fresh crack at the unsolved case using cellphone data, DNA and eyewitness accounts to zero in on Heuermann.