Missing Persons
Published

Body pulled from NYC waterway identified as missing Goldman Sachs staffer, family says

John Castic's body was pulled from the water in NYC on Tuesday

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: A body found floating in a New York City creek has been identified as missing Goldman Sachs staffer John Castic, his father told Fox News Digital. 

Castic, 27, was last seen Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. leaving a "Zeds Dead" concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg.

"They have found his body and confirmed it's him," his shattered father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News Digital. "It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him."

NYPD detectives called the family a little after 2 p.m. on Tuesday to deliver the devastating news.

VOLUNTEERS SEARCH FOR MISSING GOLDMAN SACHS STAFFER AS FAMILY HOPES FOR ‘GOOD OUTCOME’

A gray and brick warehouse in Brooklyn.

John Castic went missing July 30 after attending a concert at Brooklyn Mirage, pictured. (LinkedIn/Google Maps)

Another man, psychologist Karl Clemente, 27, also vanished from the same music venue June 11 and turned up dead five days later in Newtown Creek. 

GOLDMAN SACHS SENIOR ANALYST MISSING AFTER ATTENDING NYC CONCERT

Castic's body was spotted in a section of the creek called English Kills early Tuesday, and he was pulled out.

The DePaul University graduate had worked as a senior analyst for Goldman Sachs for about one year. 

NYPD boats in the water coordinate to lift the body onto the boat

NYPD officers retrieve a dead body from Newtown Creek, New York, NY, Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The body is thought to be that of missing man, John Castic was last seen at the Brooklyn Mirage on July 29. (Peter Gerber)

"He was so smart but, in the end, he did something dumb, and it cost him," Jeffrey Castic told Fox News Digital. "We think he might have been impaired, we do not know, and it was just a lapse of judgment."

Clemente's father isn't so sure and said he thinks that the two cases could be linked. "There’s something weird here," Alex Clemente said. "There might be some connection."

Google map of Newton Creek

John Castic's body was found in English Kills, a section of Newton Creek, near where Karl Clemente was also found in June. (Fox News)

Staffers at the venue turned away Clemente because they said he had been drinking, his father told Fox News Digital.

Video surveillance shows him walking toward a nearby gas station, but there was no footage of him inside.

Additional footage recorded minutes later allegedly shows Clemente running down Metropolitan Avenue.

"Why was he running?" said Alex Clemente. "Someone was chasing him. There's something fishy here." Clemente's wallet and phone were not found with his body. 

Police said the investigation into Clemente's death is still ongoing. 

Ashley Papa and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.