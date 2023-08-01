SEAN HANNITY: Biden's 'weaponized' DOJ has officially gone full banana republic

Fox News host Sean Hannity called special counsel Jack Smith's newest indictment against former President Trump "bizarrely centered" around protected speech with zero criminal statute.

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with corruption and bribery allegations swirling around the President of the United States. That's Joe Biden. So naturally, Biden's now weaponized, politicized DOJ has just indicted his chief political rival. That is Donald Trump, yet again on completely bogus charges related to January 6 out of the great venue of Washington, D.C.. Let's be very clear at the start here tonight. This is an incredibly weak, baseless, convoluted indictment. It is bizarrely centered around what is clearly protected speech, zero criminal statutes, because there are none that were applicable that are actually written into law. It is based on an obscure law from the Civil War. So let's be even more clear. This indictment is frankly not worth the paper that it's printed on. This is a political persecution through and through. There is a reason that Donald Trump's poll numbers keep going up. Every single time he goes through yet another attack like this by liberal activists, attorneys general. The American people are seeing through all of this. And Joe Biden's so-called Department of Justice is now officially completely out of control.

TRUMP INDICTMENT WON'T FULFILL DEMOCRATS' INELIGIBILITY BEDTIME STORY, SMITH ‘STRETCHED LAW’: LEGAL EXPERTS

Biden's A.G. Merrick Garland, who signed off on this charade. Remember, the Department of Justice is part of the executive branch. They have now gone full banana republic. He's not even making any attempt to present even the appearance of fairness. Now, Garland and the other Democrats of the DOJ, they're now trying to jail Joe Biden's chief political opponent, all in the lead up to an election. And they want Donald Trump in jail for the rest of his life, all while protecting the ‘Big Guy’ from any and all legitimate and real legal scrutiny.

