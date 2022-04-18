Orsolya Gaal, NYC mom found stabbed to death in duffel bag: Timeline of events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a chilling crime that shocked the quiet, upscale Forest Hills section of Queens over the weekend, Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old Queens mother of two, was discovered dead in a duffel bag just a few blocks from her home early Saturday.

She suffered dozens of stab wounds, according to police sources, and the city’s medical examiner later said she had died from homicide and "sharp force injuries" to her neck.

"The multiplicity of these wounds is such that it connotes personal anger to an extreme degree," Dr. Cyril Wecht, a leading forensic pathologist in Pittsburgh who is not connected to the investigation, told Fox News Digital Monday.

"When somebody kills somebody like this and inflicts 60 wounds, blunt force, sharp force injuries, they are really, really pi--ed off." — Dr. Cyril Wecht, forensic pathologist

Additional injuries to her hands and fingers represented "classical defensive wounds," he said, indicating she tried to defend herself from her assailant during the attack.

NYC MOM FOUND IN DUFFEL BAG STABBED NEARLY 60 TIMES: REPORT

Then, according to the local WPIX-TV, her killer may have used her phone to text threats to her husband, who was on the other side of the country with their oldest son, 17, allegedly touring colleges.

Gaal’s Facebook page shows she was fond of hiking, travel and her shaggy-haired dog, Teddy. Comments from friends indicate she was originally from Hungary, and a Facebook profile in her name says she studied business in Budapest.

But just after 8 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said a 911 caller reported a "suspicious bag with blood on it" at Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. Responding officers found her butchered body inside and a trail of blood leading back to Gaal’s home.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene, and the medical examiner later found almost 60 stab wounds on her body, including wounds on her hands and major arteries, according to the New York Post.

Last week, in a now-deleted Tweet, Gaal’s husband Howard Klein wrote that he had flown to Portland, Oregon, to scout colleges with their 17-year-old son. He told the paper Saturday he was heading back to New York and that he was taking the threats seriously.

Friday, April 15, 2022

Neighbor John Blankson told the New York Daily News he saw her Friday evening with her dog, Teddy, in her yard on Juno Street. He did not immediately respond to messages from Fox News Digital Monday.

Later, Gaal told her younger son, 13, that she was going out to see a show, according to WPIX.

Police were looking into the group she met up with, but she is believed to have returned home sometime before a man arrived at her home – someone who police believe she was familiar with and possibly her killer.

NYPD TRACES BLOOD TRAIL AFTER FINDING SLAIN MOTHER IN DUFFEL BAG ON QUEENS SIDEWALK

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Police respond to a report of a "suspicious bag with blood on it" at the intersection of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens at about 8:11 a.m. Investigators said they found Gaal inside and a trail of blood leading back to her $2.2 million, five-bedroom Tudor-style home less than a mile away in the Forest Hills neighborhood.

Chilling surveillance video shows a shadowy figure dragging a similar duffel bag down the sidewalk around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities handcuffed and questioned her 13-year-old son, as seen in this exclusive image Fox News Digital obtained from a neighbor. He was believed to be home at the time of her slaying, then police released him into the custody of an unidentified adult relative, according to neighbors. He was not accused of wrongdoing.

Klein, the founder of a lithium ion-focused financial advisory firm RK Equity, told the New York Post later in the day that he was on his way home from the West Coast with the couple’s older son. He did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment on Monday.

He also allegedly received text messages from the apparent killer with threats including, "Your whole family is next."

Monday, April 18, 2022

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reveals Gaal’s cause and manner of death as homicide by sharp force injuries to her neck.

Fox News’ Courtney De George contributed to this report.